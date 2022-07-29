ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders HC Ron Rivera expects DL Chase Young to miss 'a little bit of time' at start of regular season

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Injured Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young works out on a side field during day two of training camp at The Park in Ashburn. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Training camps have begun across the NFL, including in the nation's capital. One of the lingering questions of Washington Commanders' camp will be the potential availability of former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the topic on Friday morning.

It was reported at the beginning of June that the 2020 Pro Bowl defensive lineman didn't have a timetable for his return from the injury. Prior to the season-ending injury, Young had collected 26 tackles, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

With the possible absence of the 23-year-old in the lineup, Washington is projected to trot out the likes of Daron Payne, Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat along the defensive line.

