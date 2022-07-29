ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Man sentenced for DUI after crashing into moped in Myrtle Beach, killing driver

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7wad_0gxTGcPf00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced for driving under the influence after he crashed into a moped in Myrtle Beach, killing the driver, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Shane Divine Bandolas, 28, was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for time served for a felony DUI charge, according to the solicitor’s office.

Police: Loris man shot at car with three people inside, including child

The crash happened March 6, 2020 on North Kings Highway.

An incident report obtained by News13 said Bandolas was “traveling at an uncontrolled rate of speed” before rear-ending a moped. Officers on scene saw several broken vehicle parts in the road and a black Cadillac El Dorado with “what appeared to be a moped attached to the front of the vehicle.”

The victim was later identified as Tommy Anderson, 51, of Myrtle Beach, by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Ginny Almond Brosen
4d ago

scooters have no business in traffic or roads over 35mph,, see it all the times and the cops ignore them

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Moped#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed in Conway after a crash involving a motorcycle. Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are closed in the area of Hwy 90 near Hwy 22 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The injured person is...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in Longs in July

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at another person during a “gathering” in Longs in mid-July. Jerome Carter of Loris was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 29 and released one day later on a $50,000 bond, according to online […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WBTW News13

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Police searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy