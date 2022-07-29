Man sentenced for DUI after crashing into moped in Myrtle Beach, killing driver

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced for driving under the influence after he crashed into a moped in Myrtle Beach, killing the driver, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Shane Divine Bandolas, 28, was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for time served for a felony DUI charge, according to the solicitor’s office.

The crash happened March 6, 2020 on North Kings Highway.

An incident report obtained by News13 said Bandolas was “traveling at an uncontrolled rate of speed” before rear-ending a moped. Officers on scene saw several broken vehicle parts in the road and a black Cadillac El Dorado with “what appeared to be a moped attached to the front of the vehicle.”

The victim was later identified as Tommy Anderson, 51, of Myrtle Beach, by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

