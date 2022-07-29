BAAMS to Host 4th Summer Jazz Band Camp from Aug. 15 to 19

www.iberkshires.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art to Screen Wizard of Oz on Aug. 10
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen The Wizard of Oz, the final film in its summer outdoor film series, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, beginning at dusk at around 8 p.m. The movie will be screened at Clark's reflecting pool. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic...
iBerkshires.com
Towns of Berkshire County Exhibit at Ventfort Hall in September.
LENOX, Mass. —The Towns of Berkshire County, a photographic exhibit featuring one picture from each of the 32 towns in Berkshire County, will be on exhibit at Ventfort Hall through the month of September. The images have been provided by 27 members of the Springfield Photographic Society, capturing the...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley, North Adams to Share Athletic Director
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley Regional School District has entered into a shared services agreement with North Adams Public Schools for an athletic director, hiring Jeff Puleri for the position. "New, uncharted territory. But I think very necessary in terms of both districts looking to provide the best athletic...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Free Library Hosting Magic Wings Traveling Show
ADAMS, Mass. – As part of its Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading series, the Adams Free Library is hosting Magic Wings Traveling Show at the library on Wednesday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the library. To register, call (413)743-8345. Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory and Gardens Travel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Historic Eagle Street Closing for First Friday Block Party
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This August's First Friday is a block party on Eagle Street from 4 to 9 p.m. The Friday's event will feature music, street games, activities and gallery openings. Mayor Jennifer Macksey will host a downtown gathering and Desperados Mexican Restaurant on Eagle Street will offer beer and wine for sale.
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Reducing COVID-19 Testing Center Hours
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is reducing hours at its COVID-19 testing facilities in North Adams and Pittsfield in light of waning demand for PCR testing. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the centers' hours will be 8:30 to 4 weekdays only. Both sites will be closed on weekends. In...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission Vote to Urge Miss Hall to Preserve the Weston House
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday voted to give the nearly 200-year-old Weston House at Miss Hall's School "preferable preserve" status after an extensive discussion between the public and the commissioner. The private school on Holmes Road is considering demolishing the structure, saying the estimated half-million cost...
RELATED PEOPLE
iBerkshires.com
Bruce Allan Felix, 63
ADAMS, Mass. — Bruce Allan Felix, 63, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2022. Bruce was the son of the late Lucille (LaCasse) and Ralph Felix Sr. He grew up in Adams and attended local schools. Bruce moved to Florida when he was in his twenties and most recently worked at Florida Tool & Fastener and Industrial Marine Hardware.
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Hires Director of Nursing, Supervisor of Behavioral Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc has named two new members to its staff, naming Caroline Eldred to director of nursing and Kristen Myers to supervisor of behavioral services. With six years at BCArc, Eldred started as a Residential RN, then Nursing Supervisor before being named Director. Before BCArc...
iBerkshires.com
Administrators Push for Taconic's Transition to All Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — District leaders continue to push for Taconic to become a vocational school, reporting that the four-year-old facility is quickly outgrowing the secondary model. The School Committee at its last meeting continued this conversation that started about two years ago. In March, it was recommended that the...
iBerkshires.com
Wellesley Edges Pittsfield Americans to End State Tourney Run
BRAINTREE, Mass. -- The Pittsfied Little League American Division All-Stars battled to the final out but came up just short in an 8-7, elimination round loss to Wellesley at the state tournament on Sunday. Wellesley answered grand slam by Pittsfield's Sebastian Herrera with an eight-run rally, but the Americans scored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Bird Scooters Popular Transit Alternative for Pittsfield Downtown
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When the Bird electric scooters swooped into Pittsfield back in April there were some that cheered the effort but more than few quickly took to Facebook to prophesy disaster — thefts, accidents and littering of the vehicles. And who would use them?. But a call...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough, for Now, Avoids Special Town Meeting on School Boiler Project
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Town officials and the Mount Greylock Regional School District agreed Monday that the district will bear the upfront cost of replacing a failing boiler at the elementary school and be reimbursed by the town at a later date. The town's Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Police Department Moves to Temporary Location
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Lanesborough Police Department has officially moved to its temporary location at 545 South Main St., as the department still waits for a brand-new station. The department's been slowly transferring items in over the past days and, with Monday's installation of a landline, the police have...
iBerkshires.com
Wiliamstown Residents Raise Concerns About Water Street Housing Concept
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents who live near the site of a planned housing development on Water Street are expressing concerns about the now 28-unit project under consideration at the site of the former Grange Hall. Architect and resident Hicks Stone was back before the board of the Affordable Housing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Two-Alarm Fire Damages Pittsfield Duplex
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Saturday night two-alarm fire caused significant damage to half of a Morningside duplex. There were no injuries reported. The Fire Department responded at about 6 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from the windows of 42-44 Myrtle St. at the corner of Hull Street. Firefighters found the kitchen of the righthand apartment, 42 Myrtle, fully involved and fire extending into the rest of the unit.
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
WRGB
Driver hurt in crash that damages utility pole in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police responded to a crash where a driver struck a National Grid utility pole early Sunday morning!. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as no charges have been filed, and National Grid is fixing the pole. The accident took place at the intersection...
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
Comments / 0