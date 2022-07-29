Dymax Announces New Partnership with Krayden

news.thomasnet.com
Lidar maker Innoviz signs $4 billion supply deal with Volkswagen
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies (INVZ.O) will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.
Farm Credit of the Virginias Accepts Applications for Charitable Contributions Fund
(LOOTPRESS) – Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, announced the launch of a Charitable Contributions Fund, in which the association will offer grant opportunities for eligible organizations that support the rural communities that the cooperative serves. Through the Farm Credit...
