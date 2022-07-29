Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO