Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

Rob Halford Was ‘Pissed’ When Learning Judas Priest Got ‘Musical Excellence Award’ From Rock Hall
Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.
Ringo Starr to Release Third EP Since 2021
His third EP since 2021, Ringo Starr has revealed four new songs on forthcoming release EP3, out Sept. 16. The new EP is the result of collaborations with Toto guitarist, and All Starr Band bandmate, Steve Lukather, writer and producer Linda Perry, engineer Bruce Sugar, veteran saxophonist Dave Koz, and flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
Ringo Starr Announces New Four-Song ‘EP3′
Ringo Starr has announced EP3, a new four-song collection featuring a host of collaborators, to be released on Sept. 16. You can see the track listing below and preorder the EP now. It will be available digitally and on CD on Sept. 16, and on 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette on Nov. 18.
What Beach Boys Co-Founder Al Jardine’s Life Looks Like Today
Al Jardine went from writing Beach Boys songs to creating originals as a solo artist. Here's what we know about this California native and his current projects.
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Why Al Jardine Quit the Beach Boys the First Time
Al Jardine appeared in the Beach Boys as a founding member, appearing alongside Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and their cousin Mike Love.
Watch Taylor Swift join HAIM on stage for a 'mashup' of 'Love Story' and 'Gasoline'
Swifties are rejoicing in seeing Taylor Swift perform during a concert for the first time since 2019. Este, Danielle and Alana Haim were joined by the music superstar at the O2 Arena in London Thursday night as part of their "One More Haim Tour." "I heard that my girls were...
Whistle Down the Wind review – outstanding production of the Lloyd Webber musical
Many will remember Whistle Down the Wind from the 1961 film starring Hayley Mills as the young girl who mistakes Alan Bates’s injured criminal on the run for Jesus Christ. She hides him in the family barn, where she and her siblings and other children bring him gifts and ask him for Bible-style stories. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1996 musical relocates the action from rural Lancashire to steamy, late-50s Louisiana (the musical palette smudges bluegrass, rock, ballads, gospel; Stuart Morley’s arrangements). With lyrics from Jim Steinman, whose writing credits include Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, the feel is less Sunday school, more gothic noir.
The Doors Drummer John Densmore’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $2.19M
Rock and roll lives on in the history of this Tudor-inspired 1938 home in Hollywood Hills. Previously owned by The Doors drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore, the home played host to band rehearsals downstairs in a room made from the garage. Led by frontman Jim Morrison, the LA-born 1960s band could be seen rehearsing through the windows, where neighbors would often watch them playing. Tucked away in Laurel Canyon with views overlooking Los Angeles from downtown all the way to the Pacific Ocean, the 1,813 square foot residence sits on an 8,495 square foot...
The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd: the ultimate track-by-track guide
A look at the musical intricacies of Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon is an unusual album in may respects, not least in that it's an avowedly uncommercial album with a huge commercial legacy. This wasn't Michael Jackson's Thriller, and album powered to enormous success off the back of multiple hit singles. Nor was it Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, an album of effervescent, deathless anthems that sound as fresh today as they did in the summer of 1977. It certainly wasn't a rock juggernaut like Bat Out Of Hell or Back In Black.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
The Iconic T. Rex Album Cover That Was Shot by a Beatle
The iconic cover of T. Rex’s 1972 album The Slider came with a famous photo credit: Ringo Starr. The black and white image, which featured T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan in his Mad Hatter top hat, was taken at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park country home, an estate in Berkshire that was some 72 acres of land and a Georgian-style mansion. Starr and Boylan were friends, and the Beatles drummer was on hand directing Born to Boogie, a documentary and concert movie about T. Rex.
Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best
You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
NME
Ringo Starr unveils details of new EP, ‘EP3’
Ringo Starr has unveiled details of a new EP called ‘EP3’. The Beatles drummer has said the project will be released on September 16 via Universal. A press statement said that Starr recorded the four new songs that make up ‘EP3’ at his Roccabella West home studio. He said he worked with long-time collaborators on the project including Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.
NME
Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’
Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce first US tour dates in 6 years
Get ready to rock, Springsteen fans. The Boss and the E. Street Band have just announced a huge list of American tour dates for 2023 and ticket options are on the way!. Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy’s Bruce Springsteen Radio, and more!
hypebeast.com
'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica, Jams "Master of Puppets"
Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan favorite Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, met up with Metallica and jammed with them during a rehearsal for their headlining show at Lollapalooza. In a video shared by Netflix, the band and the actor hung out backstage where James Hetfield confirmed that he’s been...
Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour
July 29 (Reuters) - Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October. The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”
James Taylor and Peter Gabriel Highlight Leonard Cohen Tribute LP
James Taylor, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop and Mavis Staples highlight the upcoming album Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, out Oct. 14 on the revered jazz label Blue Note Records. Norah Jones, Sarah McLachlan, David Gray and Nathaniel Rateliff will also sing one song each on the 12-track...
