ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Top North Dakota Senate Democrat wants inquiry into building lease, construction overruns

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 3

Jay Jay
3d ago

How about worry about china buying land next to our air force base. A corn milling plant with no corn. hmmm soy beans work

Reply(1)
3
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
POLITICO

If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Heckaman
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Tracy Potter
Person
Drew Wrigley
Person
Doug Burgum
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakota Senate#Attorney General#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrat#Republican
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Michael Benett

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Colorado is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles

Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi heads to Taiwan, Erics face off in Missouri

THAT WAS FAST — “Senate Republicans are reversing course on a veterans health care bill, signaling they’ll now help it quickly move to President JOE BIDEN’s desk after weathering several days of intense criticism for delaying the legislation last week.” (POLITICO’s Jordain Carney and Anthony Adragna)
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy