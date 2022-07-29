Top North Dakota Senate Democrat wants inquiry into building lease, construction overruns

www.am1100theflag.com
Jay Jay
3d ago
How about worry about china buying land next to our air force base. A corn milling plant with no corn. hmmm soy beans work
Reply(1)
3
Related
POLITICO
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Same-sex marriage bill sparks elevator spat between senators
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she confronted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in an elevator over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law, legislation that Rubio says is a "waste of time." Baldwin says that she called out Rubio on the elevator shortly after he told a reporter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir
Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.
The county that will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year
In August and November, Maricopa County residents heading to the polls will have a new set of voting priorities: inflation, guns and reproductive rights. Encompassing Phoenix, Maricopa is home to 60 percent of the state’s electorate. Voters here will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year. President...
POLITICO
If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
POLITICO
The Senate floor is getting crowded. Mitch McConnell wants immediate action on Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids.
After this week, the Senate has just two more weeks left in session before the August break. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for immediate action on approving Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, as the chamber’s to-do list piles up. “It’s absolutely essential...
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
Bill to repeal a tax on firearms and ammunition loses steam
Some pro-gun legislation is losing steam in Congress, as five House Republicans have backed out as sponsors on a bill that would repeal an excise tax on firearms and ammunition.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill
Originally published July 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In...
Opinion: There's a good reason Jon Stewart is angry at Ted Cruz
While Jon Stewart has been doing whatever he can to help veterans, Dean Obeidallah writes, the GOP has been using the issue -- unsuccessfully -- to try to score political points, leaving veterans in the lurch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.
The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
Congress passes computer chips bill, giving lawmakers and Biden a bipartisan win
Lawmakers overcame their differences to pass a bipartisan bill that invests in computer chips production. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Michael Benett
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Colorado is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
What's the PACT Act? Jon Stewart, Ted Cruz feud over bill to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Republicans blocked the PACT Act last week, a bill that would have expanded eligibility for health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.
bloomberglaw.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles
Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi heads to Taiwan, Erics face off in Missouri
THAT WAS FAST — “Senate Republicans are reversing course on a veterans health care bill, signaling they’ll now help it quickly move to President JOE BIDEN’s desk after weathering several days of intense criticism for delaying the legislation last week.” (POLITICO’s Jordain Carney and Anthony Adragna)
Comments / 3