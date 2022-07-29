Family business keeps the 'SNO' going all year long

www.kaaltv.com
Last Call For Tilly’s Bar and Grill in Oronoco?
I made an offer to purchase the property, but unfortunately, it was declined. It does sadden me to walk away. Rent prices and higher property taxes are the reason why a popular bar and restaurant just north of Rochester will either be closing or will have new ownership soon. The news was posted to the business's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Read the full statement below.
New Rochester business changes the way kids play with toys
(ABC 6 News) - Imagine a place like a library except instead of borrowing books, you could borrow toys and see what you like, and what you don't like. That's the concept behind one new Rochester business opening soon, the Nana Gogo Toybrary. Some of us have those toys we...
From hobby to business: Rochester family opens discount store
(ABC 6 News) - A new discount store officially opened its doors in northwest Rochester on Tuesday. What started out as a hobby during the pandemic has now turned into a family business. Katie and Jason Grabow started buying pallets of overstock items. The store, Med City Discount Outlet, sells...
Kids talk rides at the closing weekend for the 2022 Olmsted County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - It's officially closing weekend for the Olmsted County Fair and famillies spent their Saturday enjoying fair food and fun rides. While the sun may be setting on the fair for the summer, the family fun is still going strong. People lined up to enjoy the carnival...
Austin Utilities issues peak alert Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) - Austin Utilities has issued a peak alert for Tuesday due to the high heat and electric use causing stress on the power grid. Customers are asked to reduce their power use until 8 p.m.
Plainview family carries on "an ole family tradition"
(ABC 6 News) - For over three decades, the Schreiber family has raised, trained, and shown draft horses in shows around the area. Sadly, six years ago, Merle Schreiber passed away, but his family is carrying on his dream. Merle and Jean Schreiber have raised their family and grown their...
Fillmore County Journal
Mulhern family recognized as a 2022 U of M Farm Family
The Mulhern family of Fountain has been named Fillmore County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Mulhern farm originated in 1900 when Michael Mulhern and Rose Gaughan were married. The couple had six children. Two of the boys grew up and were married but the remaining siblings stayed on the farm and took over their parents’ diversified operation. The farm was sold to the siblings’ nephew and his wife, Eugene, and Beth, in 1970. Eugene and Beth had been residing in Maple Grove with their three children, Chris, Laurie, and Greg.
Mayo: Urgent need for O- blood types
(ABC 6 News) - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is still in urgent and immediate need for O- donations. Even though the community has responded, our patients’ needs continued to remain high, with up to a 25% increase in daily usage throughout the last week. Although a surge...
y105fm.com
$405k For Unique Side Of Pill Hill Home In Rochester
This three-bedroom, two-bath home (built in 1961) is on an irregular lot, but I'd say it's on a quirky lot because the house is cool and quirky...and super close to Downtown Rochester. 423 7th Avenue SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55902 - $405,000. The address might not mean anything to you...in fact,...
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Each year the month of July celebrates Disability Pride Month to commemorate the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in July 1990. July may be over but there are still plenty of great resources to check out at RPL. Staff Picks. Adult Nonfiction. “Growing up as a paralyzed...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
Energy groups, area leaders talk clean & affordable energy expansion
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is getting $2-billion to help expand the state electrical grid, and Tuesday energy groups, along with state and local leaders gathered in Rochester to explain how this will provide better access to clean and affordable energy. "How do we get the generation to the people...
Olmsted County officers report "excellent year" at the fair
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Fair had an "excellent week" compared to 2021's disruptions, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. In 2021, the fair saw several assaults and thefts, which eventually led to closure of the carnival area at dark to prevent further incidents. For 2022, the...
Rochester national survey results are in
(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is sharing the results of a national community survey and a national business survey. This is the second community survey Rochester has done, the first being in 2018. 5,500 residents in Rochester were randomly selected and invited to participate in the statistically significant survey.
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Hayfield legion softball's Anna Bamlet on winning first state title
(ABC 6 News) -- Every day was a first in the inaugural legion softball season, culminating in the first-ever legion state champions of Minnesota: the team from Hayfield Post 330. Star pitcher Anna Bamlet -- who was chasing a state title her whole high school career -- put the team...
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
Exclusive ABC 6 News Poll: Economy has heavy impact on voters
(ABC 6 News) - With inflation and rising prices across industries, voters are paying extra attention to the economy this election season, according to an exclusive ABC 6 News/SurveyUSA poll. Minnesota's 1st Congressional District is one week out from a special election to elect a representative to the U.S. House...
