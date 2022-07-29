Downtown Providence to Get an Organic Grocery Store

www.rimonthly.com
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Westminster Street
The city streets are hot, but Westminster cuts through the center of downtown to deliver you to a walkable street full of air-conditioned storefronts and restaurants. Have your pick of Greek, Korean, Italian and all-American for lunch before diving into the artsy gift shops (after all, AS220 is right around the corner), boutiques and bookstores this area has to offer. There may be some noisy road work going on at the moment, but if you’re lucky you might hear an accordion playing in front of the book store instead. There is a lot of business packed into this half-mile stretch of road, so let’s break it down:
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
New Grants Could Mean A Lot More Outdoor Dining in Fall River
Love eating outdoors? Feel like there aren't enough restaurants in Fall River that offer it? Well, a new grant could make your next meal in the Spindle City a whole lot better. The City of Fall River has just released new guidelines for outdoor dining and they're making things easier...
Middletown’s Potter League Offering Discounts All Month Long to Encourage Pet Adoption
This is your sign to expand your family and adopt a new pet. August is Clear the Shelters month at Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island. In an effort to get more animals into forever homes, the shelter will be offering discounts on adoption fees and hosting a one-day adoption event at the end of the month.
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Things To Do In Providence, Rhode Island
Finding unusual culture in Providence is not difficult if you know where to look, but without the right guide, many visitors feel lost. There are plenty of tourist destinations in RI and choosing between historical museums and botanical garden centers can be overwhelming. To discover the inside scoop of Providence, you have to probe deeper.
GoLocalProv
A New Ceviche Restaurant Has Opened in Providence - And a New Eatery is Coming to East Side
A new ceviche restaurant has opened in Providence. With four locations already in Miami and Fort Myers, Ceviches by Divino calls itself a “Gastropub with an industrial vibe, an inviting and relaxed atmosphere, and a great place to hang out with friends while experiencing a new fresh and exciting approach full of Peruvian Flavors.”
thebeveragejournal.com
RI Spirits Featured During Providence Pride Celebration
Pawtucket’s Rhode Island Spirits was featured at a block party during the annual PrideFest Celebration in downtown Providence on June 18. Venues on Washington Street, including The Stable and The George, offered specialty cocktails featuring RI Spirits’ Rhodium line throughout the day. Led by Rhode Island Pride, PrideFest is one of Rhode Island’s largest festivals, attracting more than 100,000 guests to Providence each year to enjoy the festival’s live performers, food and beverage vendors, and its illuminated night parade. The Rhodium spirits line is co-owned by spouses Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde and is recognized as New England’s only LGBTQ-owned spirits brand. Located in Pawtucket, the team operates its distillery and tasting room for its carefully crafted line of vodka, flavored vodkas, gins and liqueurs. The Rhodium Spirits line is distributed by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
whdh.com
RI restaurant wows customers with robot server
WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
rimonthly.com
Q&A with Providence Animal Photographer Traer Scott
Traer Scott knows the secret to a good photography session is almost always cheese. Her subjects love it, and when you’re photographing a fifty-plus-pound pup who doesn’t want to sit still, it helps to have a few tricks up your sleeve. Not that she needs it. Scott, a...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
Dozens of cars ransacked in Barrington, Jamestown
Police are warning Rhode Islanders to remain vigilant after more than 80 cars were broken into in two communities overnight.
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
