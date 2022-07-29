Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from analytics model that nailed Damian Harris' big year

www.cbssports.com
Florida's Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the same
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
Mac Jones is frustrated with Patriots’ offense and he should be
The Patriots’ offense is a work in progress this summer. New England is feeling its way through changes on the coaching staff while developing second-year QB Mac Jones. So far, things haven’t gone very well on the practice field.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Hurts finger
Mattison appeared to injure a finger during Tuesday's practice and left early, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The injury appears minor, but it's worth monitoring during training camp. Mattison will reprise his role as the backup to starter Dalvin Cook. He's one of the better backups in the league as in four games as the primary running back last season with Cook sidelined, Mattison totaled 356 rushing yards, 162 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, he had just 135 yards rushing in the 12 games where he served as the backup. It's possible new head coach Kevin O'Connell could look to give Cook more rest this year, but even then we wouldn't expect a significant increase in Mattison's touches when serving as the backup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Texans' Marlon Mack: Competing for role
Mack is competing with Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce and other running backs for roles in the Houston backfield, Drew Dougherty of houstontexans.com reports. Pierce reportedly is making a strong impression, but it seems like a wide-open competition, and Mack is the only one with experience working as an NFL lead back. That was years ago, of course, and he's taken only 28 regular-season carries since suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of 2020 with the Colts. Mack did run for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 (195 carries - 4.7 YPC), followed by 1,091 yards and eight TDs in 2019 (247 carries - 4.4 YPC).
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Starting Wednesday
Beede will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The right-hander has worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the Giants and Pirates this year, but he'll step into the rotation Wednesday after Pittsburgh traded away Jose Quintana. Beede covered three innings during his last appearance Sunday, so he shouldn't be expected to have a full starting workload. It's unclear if Pittsburgh plans to keep him in the rotation or if he'll shift back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Getting some first-team work
Williams has been getting some of the first-team reps in training camp, but he could face more competition for playing time following Detroit's recent signing of Justin Jackson, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports. Jackson is an experienced but oft-injured backup, while Williams is the former but not the latter, having played...
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: In line for more opportunity
Hampson went 0-for-3 Monday against the Padres. Hampson started in center field and hit ninth after Kris Bryant (foot) was scratched from the lineup. Bryant has since been placed on the injured list, which should open opportunity in the outfield for Hampson to earn more consistent playing time. Hampson's primary appeal comes from his speed, as he has six steals across 54 games this season.
CBS Sports
Frankie Montas trade: Yankees boost rotation at deadline by acquiring topline starter from A's, per report
The New York Yankees are nearing an agreement to acquire right-handers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects, according to the YES Network. Montas, 29 years old, was the top starting pitcher on the trade market following Friday night's trade that saw the Seattle...
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
CBS Sports
Reds' Brandon Drury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 29-year-old started the past 22 games and had an .827 OPS during that stretch. Drury will become a free agent during the offseason and is a popular trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Donovan Solano will man third base Sunday for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Titans coach Mike Vrabel gives honest answer when asked about trying to tackle Derrick Henry in his prime
Before becoming a successful NFL head coach, Mike Vrabel was a standout linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Vrabel's playing career also included an All-Pro nod in 2007 while helping the Patriots record a perfect regular-season record. But if he had to face Titans star...
