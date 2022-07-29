Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from analytics model that nailed Damian Harris' big year

Mattison appeared to injure a finger during Tuesday's practice and left early, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The injury appears minor, but it's worth monitoring during training camp. Mattison will reprise his role as the backup to starter Dalvin Cook. He's one of the better backups in the league as in four games as the primary running back last season with Cook sidelined, Mattison totaled 356 rushing yards, 162 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, he had just 135 yards rushing in the 12 games where he served as the backup. It's possible new head coach Kevin O'Connell could look to give Cook more rest this year, but even then we wouldn't expect a significant increase in Mattison's touches when serving as the backup.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO