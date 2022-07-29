Dungeons & Dragons Movie Directors Used D&D Beyond as Reference While Filming Movie

comicbook.com
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
thedigitalfix.com
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
Disney Announces Marvel Panels Details for D23 Expo
A slew of Marvel panels are coming to Disney's D23 Expo next month. San Diego Comic-Con featured Marvel Studios unveiling its Phase 5 and 6 plans, along with the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the comics side, new details concerning Christopher Cantwell ending his Iron Man run, Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch's Avengers Assemble Alpha, and the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web were announced. However, Marvel saved some of its big news for the Disney-focused D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, where a lineup of panels, stage events, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and more are planned.
John Wick Director Reveals Why Chapter 4 and 5 Didn't Film Back-to-Back
At one point in time, Lionsgate announced a pair of sequels to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, originally said to be shot back-to-back. One thing led to another, however, and the filmmakers behind it all decided to split it up. As of now, only John Wick: Chapter 4 is in post-production while it has yet to be seen what will happen to Chapter 5.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
With Batgirl Reportedly Shelved, What's Next for Michael Keaton's Batman?
DC fans got some bad news Tuesday when word started spreading that the Batgirl movie for HBO Max was being shelved. Not only would Batgirl not be available to stream on HBO Max, but the DC movie also won't get a theatrical release as well. One of the many anticipated moments of Batgirl included Michael Keaton's return as Batman. The actor is also set to reprise his Dark Knight role in The Flash, but with the many changes taking place at Warner Bros. Discovery, fans should start to worry if they'll even get the chance to see Michael Keaton suit back up as Batman again on either the big or small screen.
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
How Jonathan Majors' Kang The Conqueror is Already the Avengers' Most Formidable Foe
Marvel Studios has been on a massive rampage at the box office over the past few years and it's because of the studio throwing out hit after hit. The studio looks to wrap up Phase 4 of their film slate later this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in November, but now we have to look beyond that to see where The Multiverse Saga will wind up. When The Infinity Saga began we didn't even get a glimpse of Thanos until the first Avengers movie, but he turned out to be a worthy foe for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel slowly began planting the seeds for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame throughout the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that turned out better than expected. We will see a very different villain with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he has already left a huge mark on the MCU.
