New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 171 West 239th Street in Kingsbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story affordable housing building at 171 West 239th Street in Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between John M. Collins Place and Putnam Avenue West, the lot is blocks from the 238th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Tishman Speyer is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 88-29 163rd Street in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 88-29 163rd Street in Jamaica, Queens. Located between Hillside Avenue and 89th Avenue, the lot is is near the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station, serviced by the E train. Ashad Ajim under the 163 Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
124 East 86th Street
124 East 86th Street Condominium Tower Rises on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Construction is rising on 124 East 86th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Igor Zaslavskiy of Zproekt Architects and developed by Rybak Development under the 126 East 86th Street Development LLC, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 76,414 square feet, with 32 condominium units spread across 62,370 square feet and 1,519 square feet of commercial space. Rybak is also serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow rectangular plot between Lexington and Park Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Disney Headquarters’ Terracotta Façade Progresses at Four Hudson Square in Hudson Square, Manhattan
Exterior work is continuing on The Walt Disney Company’s new 22-story headquarters at Four Hudson Square in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and developed by Silverstein Properties, the 338-foot-tall structure will yield 1.2 million square feet of office space, film and production studios, and ground-floor retail. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 137 Varick Street and occupies a full-block parcel bound by Vandam Street to the north, Spring Street to the south, Varick Street to the east, and Hudson Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
New York YIMBY
Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Wonder Lofts at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey
Occupancy has begun at Wonder Lofts, a new condominium property at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. Designed by MVMK Architects and Workshop/APD and developed by Prism Capital Partners and Angelo Gordon, and Parkwood Development, the building yields 83 loft-style homes and more than 14,000 square feet of amenities.
New York YIMBY
456 Greenwich Street Completes Construction in Tribeca, Manhattan
Construction is complete on 456 Greenwich Street, an eight-story hotel building in Tribeca. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Caspi Development, the 94,000-square-foot structure yields 96 Art Deco-inspired guest rooms with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Groupe Lucien Barrière of the Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris is the operator of the property, which is bound by Greenwich Street to the east, Desbrosses Street to the south, and Washington Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 866 51st Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 866 51st Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Located between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, the lot is near the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station, serviced by the D train. Yudi Huang under the Family Dong 168 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
City Square Completes Renovations at 50 Main Street in White Plains, New York
Ginsburg Development has unveiled more than 300,000 square feet of Class A office space at City Square, a sprawling mixed-use property at 50 Main Street in Downtown White Plains. In addition to office space, the property also features residential units, retail, restaurants, and a parking garage. The property carries 1-11...
