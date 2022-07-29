Exterior work is continuing on The Walt Disney Company’s new 22-story headquarters at Four Hudson Square in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and developed by Silverstein Properties, the 338-foot-tall structure will yield 1.2 million square feet of office space, film and production studios, and ground-floor retail. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 137 Varick Street and occupies a full-block parcel bound by Vandam Street to the north, Spring Street to the south, Varick Street to the east, and Hudson Street to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO