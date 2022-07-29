Three Women Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Thursday

weisradio.com
Richard Hollifield
3d ago
Sometimes the difference between you & them is a simple twist of fate. Don't believe it. Pray for understanding. Make very sure you want what you ask for .
Kathy Whiten
4d ago
these people will never learn to make a decent living..they think dealing drugs is the way to go..i say get them.off our streets..
Cheryle Hunter
3d ago
sounds like they are junkies. I though they allowed junkies to use drugs and possess drug with no consequences. it was only during the crack Era that folks were to do time for being junkies.
