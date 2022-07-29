Three Women Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Thursday

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 7/24/2022 -7/31/2022. There were a total of 208 answered calls for service. There were 41 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were seven felony arrests made and nine misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 119 traffic stops, and 52 citations/written warnings issued. There were three warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO