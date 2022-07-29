Young man rescued after SUV goes into creek in Ross Co.

sciotovalleyguardian.com
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
sciotopost.com
19-Year-Old Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash in Wellston
Wellston – One young adult was killed the other was hospitalized after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m., July 30, 2022, on SR327 near Mile Post 8 in Jackson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bishop Hill Road in Ross County around 8:00 a.m., after a 9-1-1 caller said a vehicle had wrecked into a nearby creek. According to initial reports, a passerby see the vehicle in the creek and immediately...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police
Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
iheart.com
Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
sciotopost.com
Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death
HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
sciotopost.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Comments / 0