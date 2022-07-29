ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Young man rescued after SUV goes into creek in Ross Co.

By Derek Myers, Editor-in-Chief
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Accidents
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
sciotopost.com

19-Year-Old Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash in Wellston

Wellston – One young adult was killed the other was hospitalized after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m., July 30, 2022, on SR327 near Mile Post 8 in Jackson County.
WELLSTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Ross Co
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called

Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bishop Hill Road in Ross County around 8:00 a.m., after a 9-1-1 caller said a vehicle had wrecked into a nearby creek. According to initial reports, a passerby see the vehicle in the creek and immediately...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police

Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death

HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In

Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy