Vodafone Agrees To Sell Its Ghana Operations To Telecel: Report

This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Signs MoU for Indonesian 4G Telco Tower Project
KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Aug 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT. Semesta Noor Berkarya (SNB) and PT. Envy Manajemen Konsultansi (EMK) to explore the formation of a partnership in relation to the construction of 4G telecommunications towers for Indonesia's outermost regions.
Societe Generale CEO Interview - Q2 2022 Results (Video)
Societe Generale, one of the largest European financial services groups, reports results for Q2 2022. CEO Frédéric Oudéa comments on the Group's results. https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/q2-2022-results/. Topics covered in the interview include:. Q2 2022 results review. Business lines trends. Roadmap & financial targets for 2025. Strategic businesses initiatives. About...
Bankman-Fried Responds To Voyager Digital 'Low-Ball Bid' Accusation: 'We're Not Trying To Make Any Money On This'
In late July, three businesses connected to 30-year-old billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried put out an offer to bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ to give its users the chance to get some of their frozen crypto funds back before the bankruptcy process is over. “It’s a low-ball bid dressed up...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook
Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOY reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion.
'Black Swan' Author Mocks MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stance After CEO Michael Saylor Steps Down
“Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb commented on the exit of Michael Saylor as MicroStrategy’s MSTR CEO on Tuesday. What Happened: Taleb asked on Twitter how much of the $120,000 Bitcoin holdings will MicroStrategy “have to sell?”. He said the developments at the company, which included it...
Robinhood Q2 Transaction Revenues Had A Silver Lining: Cryptocurrencies
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD saw its second-quarter revenue fall 44% on a year-over-year basis but transaction-based cryptocurrency revenue saw a growth. What Happened: Robinhood, a trading platform popular with retail investors, said in its Q2 earnings release that its transaction-based revenue for cryptocurrencies rose 7% sequentially to $58 million. In...
Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery
A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'
Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
Solana Blockchain Reports 'Outage' As Developers Investigate Exploit
The Solana SOL/USD network went offline briefly on Tuesday night following reports that private keys to hot wallets in the ecosystem had been compromised. What Happened: Solana Status reported a “minor service outage” prompting speculation from market participants that developers had intentionally halted the network to prevent the ongoing exploit from worsening.
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") LMPX and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
China Might Slow Global Tech Supply Chain More As Response To Pelosi's Taiwan Trip, Munster Warns
Political tensions between the U.S. and China have worsened following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Loup funds co-founder Gene Munster says the development could cause a ripple effect in the tech sector. Mutual Beneficiaries: The U.S. tech sector has benefited “considerably” over a decade-and-a-half from its close...
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
