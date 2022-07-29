www.lakecountybloom.com
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 8.2.22
I’ve got a pretty busy week ahead of me. Today is Muggy, which is okay because I’m putting together the music guide, so I’m indoors. Tomorrow is Tueggy, the day I post the guide on Facebook. On Weggy I might go to Ukiah and get me a new phone, maybe new glasses. Thurggy is a good day to go to Santa Rosa and visit some friends from England. Fryggy I want to go to the Shakespeare by the Lake play at Austin Park in Clearlake. Saggy I’m playing at Richmond Park with my band, Dr Groove, and on Suggy I’ll be jammin’ at the BIG JAM at the Riv. Whew! Me likes a busy week!… Here’s the live music guide for the week of 8/2 through 8/8…
lakecountybloom.com
Symphony Winefest Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations: Amateur Wine Makers Win Awards in Professional Judging
The Home Wine and Beer Makers’ Festival at Lakeport’s Library Park was, according to organizers, “A great success.” The annual Winefest (as it has been abbreviated) is the largest fundraiser for the Lake County Symphony Association (LCSA) and helps provide operating expenses for the Lake County Symphony. Much of the funds raised go to support youth and community programs that include music lessons and scholarships and to help cover transportation and lodging costs for non-local musicians who play in the symphony. Conductor John Parkinson manned the Symphony booth with help from symphony violinists Andi Skelton and Sue Condit.
lakecountybloom.com
Interactive Makers Faire and Open Mic at Middletown Art Center – Friday Aug 5, 5-9 pm
Building on a foundation of solid entertainment with Open Mic hosted by Carlos Garay and the Dead Rabbits, and sourdough pizza and salad made with organic ingredients from the Goddess of the Mountain cob oven, the Makers Faire takes the local market to a new dimension. Introducing a featured maker each month who will offer an affordable experience.
sonomamag.com
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College Announces Super Saturday and Culinary Roundup
The Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College (LCC) is hosting “Super Saturday” on August 6, 2022, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. If you’ve been thinking of taking college classes or completing your high school diploma or equivalency, this is your opportunity! We will provide application assistance, financial aid support and drop-in counseling during this event. All participants will receive LCC swag.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Temporarily Closes the Wiggly Giggle Playground
The following is a press release from the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg’s Public Works Department is undertaking some maintenance and. repair work within Bainbridge Park and Wiggly Giggly Playground. The playground area and. the park’s restroom will require a temporary closure. Maintenance crews will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
NBC Bay Area
OpenRoad: Yurok Tribe Makes History on California North Coast (Episode 79)
Travel north to the Klamath River where the Yurok Tribe is making history, forging a new partnership with state and national parks to tell their story and renew ancient ways. Celebrate the return of the condor, back from the brink of extinction and flying free in Northern California skies. And explore Sonoma County parks as visitors become stewards and learn how to Leave No Trace.
lakecountybloom.com
PG&E Continues Vegetation Management Work in Lake County for Public Safety
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews in Lake County are helping to ensure that customers have safe and reliable electric service by pruning and removing trees that could impact overhead powerlines. This final phase of work will be focused on preventing wildfires in the highest fire-risk areas and conducted along approximately 94 miles of overhead powerlines through the end of the year.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Reopened]Road Closure Near Ukiah After Logging Truck Incident on Highway 101 Offramp
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a logging truck incident has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to State Route 253 south of Ukiah. California Highway Patrol officers are considering shutting down the #1 lane of the Highway and crews are attempting to clean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomasun.com
The passion of Hilda Swartz
I first met Hilda Swartz thirty-some-odd years ago. My wife Norma and I had just moved to Sonoma, and as the cook in the family I quickly learned about the local farmers market, one of our community’s ongoing miracles. Hilda is the beating heart of the market, a tall, imposing woman with a natural sense of command and presence who, like a composer before an orchestra, manages to pull together a disparate collection of local farmers into a working whole. Going to the market quickly became one of the highlights of my week. It still is.
Willits News
Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators
A fire in Gibson Creek near South Orchard Avenue Tuesday was intentionally started, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The incident was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2 by people who saw smoke billowing out of the creek bed near the large tunnel underneath the 300 block of South Orchard Avenue, one who said he was just leaving the CVS parking lot and stopped to check on the fire.
The Mendocino Voice
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO
Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights
Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for five consecutive nights beginning Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Work will conclude by 4 a.m. on Aug. 19. The eight-hour nightly closures will allow...
ksro.com
Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range
Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.
krcrtv.com
$9,000 embezzled from tribe through Costco gift-cards
COVELO, Calif. — A woman was arrested after she was found embezzling money received from grants awarded to the Round Valley Tribe, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO began investigating this case on June 2, after they learned there were 300 gift cards purchased with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
Comments / 0