What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 7.29.22

Symphony Winefest Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations: Amateur Wine Makers Win Awards in Professional Judging
The Home Wine and Beer Makers’ Festival at Lakeport’s Library Park was, according to organizers, “A great success.” The annual Winefest (as it has been abbreviated) is the largest fundraiser for the Lake County Symphony Association (LCSA) and helps provide operating expenses for the Lake County Symphony. Much of the funds raised go to support youth and community programs that include music lessons and scholarships and to help cover transportation and lodging costs for non-local musicians who play in the symphony. Conductor John Parkinson manned the Symphony booth with help from symphony violinists Andi Skelton and Sue Condit.
Interactive Makers Faire and Open Mic at Middletown Art Center – Friday Aug 5, 5-9 pm
Building on a foundation of solid entertainment with Open Mic hosted by Carlos Garay and the Dead Rabbits, and sourdough pizza and salad made with organic ingredients from the Goddess of the Mountain cob oven, the Makers Faire takes the local market to a new dimension. Introducing a featured maker each month who will offer an affordable experience.
Lake County Music Guide – 8.2.22
I’ve got a pretty busy week ahead of me. Today is Muggy, which is okay because I’m putting together the music guide, so I’m indoors. Tomorrow is Tueggy, the day I post the guide on Facebook. On Weggy I might go to Ukiah and get me a new phone, maybe new glasses. Thurggy is a good day to go to Santa Rosa and visit some friends from England. Fryggy I want to go to the Shakespeare by the Lake play at Austin Park in Clearlake. Saggy I’m playing at Richmond Park with my band, Dr Groove, and on Suggy I’ll be jammin’ at the BIG JAM at the Riv. Whew! Me likes a busy week!… Here’s the live music guide for the week of 8/2 through 8/8…
Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College Announces Super Saturday and Culinary Roundup
The Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College (LCC) is hosting “Super Saturday” on August 6, 2022, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. If you’ve been thinking of taking college classes or completing your high school diploma or equivalency, this is your opportunity! We will provide application assistance, financial aid support and drop-in counseling during this event. All participants will receive LCC swag.
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
PG&E Continues Vegetation Management Work in Lake County for Public Safety
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews in Lake County are helping to ensure that customers have safe and reliable electric service by pruning and removing trees that could impact overhead powerlines. This final phase of work will be focused on preventing wildfires in the highest fire-risk areas and conducted along approximately 94 miles of overhead powerlines through the end of the year.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast
FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Confirmed Sighting]Ukiah Woman Missing Over a Month After Telling Her Mom She Was Afraid for Her Life in San Francisco
Heather McKee is deeply concerned for her daughter’s well-being. 27-year-old Kassandra “Sandy” McKee has lived in the grips of schizoaffective disorder and homelessness for the last three years. In early June, Sandy traveled south to San Francisco. While in the city, Sandy told her mom she was...
mendofever.com
Brutal Zip Tie Killing of Bay Area Man Leads Back to Covelo Woman, According to Law Enforcement
El Sobrante is an unincorporated community shadowed by the East Bay cities of San Pablo and Richmond. Across the water from San Quentin State Prison, El Sobrante blends into the featureless, urban sprawl of the East Bay. Until recently, 69-year-old Richard Hendrix rented a plot of pavement protected by a...
Parts of Hwy 37 to close for repairs
(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday. Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. […]
L.A. Weekly
Amanda Peters Pronounced Dead after Head-On Crash on State Route 29 [Napa, CA]
Traffic Collision near Imola Avenue Left One Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision occurred around 10:10 p.m. on State Route 29 near Imola Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said a 1988 Cadillac traveling southbound on the northbound lanes on State Route 29 crashed head-on into an...
1 dead following shooting by Sonoma Co. deputies in Geyserville, authorities say
Santa Rosa police say the man shot and killed by a deputy was going door-to-door in the area before the shooting happened, talking with property owners.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
