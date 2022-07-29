What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 7.29.22

I’ve got a pretty busy week ahead of me. Today is Muggy, which is okay because I’m putting together the music guide, so I’m indoors. Tomorrow is Tueggy, the day I post the guide on Facebook. On Weggy I might go to Ukiah and get me a new phone, maybe new glasses. Thurggy is a good day to go to Santa Rosa and visit some friends from England. Fryggy I want to go to the Shakespeare by the Lake play at Austin Park in Clearlake. Saggy I’m playing at Richmond Park with my band, Dr Groove, and on Suggy I’ll be jammin’ at the BIG JAM at the Riv. Whew! Me likes a busy week!… Here’s the live music guide for the week of 8/2 through 8/8…

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO