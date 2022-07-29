Housing Lottery Launches for Gotham Point North Tower at 1-15 57th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens

newyorkyimby.com
New York YIMBY
City Square Completes Renovations at 50 Main Street in White Plains, New York
Ginsburg Development has unveiled more than 300,000 square feet of Class A office space at City Square, a sprawling mixed-use property at 50 Main Street in Downtown White Plains. In addition to office space, the property also features residential units, retail, restaurants, and a parking garage. The property carries 1-11...
New York YIMBY
124 East 86th Street Condominium Tower Rises on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is rising on 124 East 86th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Igor Zaslavskiy of Zproekt Architects and developed by Rybak Development under the 126 East 86th Street Development LLC, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 76,414 square feet, with 32 condominium units spread across 62,370 square feet and 1,519 square feet of commercial space. Rybak is also serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow rectangular plot between Lexington and Park Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Commercial Project at 1160 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning is now reviewing proposals to construct a nine-story mixed-use development at 1160 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by Totem Brooklyn, the property will comprise more than 238,000 square feet and include a mix of retail, office, and light industrial components.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Yard is a must see,’ Pleasant Plains, $1.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This Pleasant Plains home, built in 1950, has a “yard [that] is a must see” according to the listing on SILive.com. According to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com, this two-family home has property over-looking Mt. Loretto Unique Area, and is selling for $1,275,000.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 88-29 163rd Street in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 88-29 163rd Street in Jamaica, Queens. Located between Hillside Avenue and 89th Avenue, the lot is is near the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer, serviced by the E train. Ashad Ajim under the 163 Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Ghost Signs of NYC: JM Horton Ice Cream
New York's upscale Columbus Avenue is lined with yogurt, gelato and traditional ice cream shops that cool off sweltering Upper West Siders; O O Wonder, Venchi and Van Leeuwen are some of the fancier outposts. A "ghost sign" — advertising a product or business that has long vanished — remains of a pioneer in the ice cream sweepstakes.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
N.J. party store announces plans to close later this summer
A New Jersey party store is shuttering in the coming months. Sugar Sisters’ owner Heather Russinko recently announced on Facebook plans to close shop in September, although an exact date has yet to be determined. Although the family-owned business’s brick-and-mortar store at 396 Route 23 in Franklin will close,...
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
evgrieve.com
Where to get your free East Village vintage clothing map
Maegan and Alex, the proprietors of East Village Vintage Collective, maintain an updated map of vintage clothing stores in the neighborhood. You can pick up a free copy of the latest version at the shop, 545 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and Avenue B ... which is open Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m.
bkreader.com
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Junior’s Restaurant hosts cheesecake eating contest in honor of NYPD fund, with help of the FerryHawks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Orange and blue were the colors of the day for Staten Island on Saturday as the world’s-famous New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s Restaurant, and the Staten Island FerryHawks joined forces to help raise donations for the NYPD’s Widows and Orphans Foundation. “When you...
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground at 201-207 7th Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan
A new affordable housing development has broken ground at 201-207 7th Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan. The nine-story, affordable cooperative building will replace four aging properties at the corner of 22nd street, which are only partially occupied by five residents. Designed by Amie Gross Architects, the new development will comprise 26...
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud
20 Chinese families in Brooklyn temporarily avoided losing their homes after media attention and officials' action. The post Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
