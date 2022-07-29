ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

6 things to “Know Before You Go” Chattanooga Edition

By Eric Brazeal
WATE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide
chattanoogaradiotv.com

My date with a Hot Fudge Cake

As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
ATHENS, TN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ETOnline.com

Amy Grant Released From the Hospital, Postpones Upcoming Shows

Amy Grant has been released from the hospital following a bike accident in Nashville, and she's now back home resting comfortably. The singer's verified Instagram account released a statement Friday with an update on her health, which included that, due to doctor's orders, she'll have to postpone several of her upcoming Tennessee shows in Knoxville (at the Tennessee Center), Chattanooga (at the Robert Kirk Walker Theatre) and Johnson City (at Martin Center for the Arts). Those shows were scheduled for Aug. 18, 19 and 20, respectively.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

A Long Road Ahead In The Affordable Housing Crisis

Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, the affordable housing crisis hits homeowners, homebuyers and renters all at once. How we arrived here began before the pandemic and soaring inflation - and any solutions that will help, whether in the pipeline or proposals for consideration, will take time to make an impact.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City man killed in Chattanooga shooting, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was killed in a Chattanooga shooting Sunday, according to authorities. Our sister station, WTVC, reported the victim was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Harris. Police said the shooting was in the 2500 block of O Rear Street. Harris was taken to Erlanger...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy