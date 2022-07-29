New Tenant Amenities at The Empire State Building to Debut in 2023

Construction has topped out on 1162 Broadway, a 13-story commercial building in NoMad. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by 1162 Broadway LLC, 185-foot-tall structure will yield Class A office within the Madison Square North Historic District. The project has undergone several changes since permits were first filed by Aini Assets for a 14-story, 52-room hotel in December 2013. The latest plans were approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) in the late spring of 2020, followed by groundbreaking in 2021. On Star Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 27th and West 28th Streets.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO