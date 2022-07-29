New Tenant Amenities at The Empire State Building to Debut in 2023

newyorkyimby.com
456 Greenwich Street Completes Construction in Tribeca, Manhattan
Construction is complete on 456 Greenwich Street, an eight-story hotel building in Tribeca. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Caspi Development, the 94,000-square-foot structure yields 96 Art Deco-inspired guest rooms with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Groupe Lucien Barrière of the Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris is the operator of the property, which is bound by Greenwich Street to the east, Desbrosses Street to the south, and Washington Street to the west.
1162 Broadway Tops Out in NoMad, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on 1162 Broadway, a 13-story commercial building in NoMad. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by 1162 Broadway LLC, 185-foot-tall structure will yield Class A office within the Madison Square North Historic District. The project has undergone several changes since permits were first filed by Aini Assets for a 14-story, 52-room hotel in December 2013. The latest plans were approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) in the late spring of 2020, followed by groundbreaking in 2021. On Star Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 27th and West 28th Streets.
Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Commercial Project at 1160 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning is now reviewing proposals to construct a nine-story mixed-use development at 1160 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by Totem Brooklyn, the property will comprise more than 238,000 square feet and include a mix of retail, office, and light industrial components.
One Grove Tops Out at 221 Grove Street in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on One Grove, a new 12-story residential property in Jersey City. Located at 221 Grove Street in the city’s Liberty Harbor neighborhood, One Grove is the latest project from Strategic Capital, the real estate investment and development platform of China Construction America. Plaza Construction is...
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
Limestone Facade Installation For The Bellemont Progresses At 1165 Madison Avenue On Manhattan’s Upper East Side
YIMBY captured the recent construction progress on The Bellemont, a topped-out 13-story residential building addressed as 1165 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Naftali Group, the ground-up 120-foot-tall reinforced concrete superstructure will yield a total of 67,680 square feet with 12 condominiums and 3,749 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the mixed-use residential project, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 86th Street. Compass Development Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing, and Achille Salvagni is the interior designer.
Housing Lottery Launches for Gotham Point North Tower at 1-15 57th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Gotham Point North Tower, a 57-story high rise at 1-15 57th Avenue in Hunters Point South. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Riseboro Community Partnership, the structure yields 692 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 463 units for residents at 30 to 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $273,075.
Permits Filed for 423 Tompkins Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to convert a two-story structure into a four-story building at 423 Tompkins Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Hancock Street and Halsey Street, the lot is four blocks north of the Kingston-Throop Avenues subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. David Tirosh of Tirosh Holdings is listed as the owner behind the applications.
