San Jose sues property owner, claiming Rose Garden home endangers the public

www.siliconvalley.com
Coach M
4d ago
as for the money the city says it's owed I say is wrong. governments are getting more and more authoritarian in how they approach everything. these politicians seem to forget they are beneath the citizen not above them. these politicians need to realize that the term private property is exactly that. I agree the owner should make the property a non hazard maybe demolish the structures and shrubbery but that is just a suggestion.
Reply
7
Related
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been... The post Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Councilmember wants to put Noble tiny homes site on “pause” over park issue
SAN JOSE — After discovering one of the city’s latest tiny home communities is set to be built on dedicated park land, Councilmember David Cohen is asking the city to put the project on “pause” and start looking for other alternative sites in North San Jose to house homeless residents.
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silicon Valley
San Jose airport tops 1 million passengers for two straight months in COVID recovery
SAN JOSE — San Jose International Airport has extended its rebound from coronavirus-spawned economic woes by handling more than 1 million passengers in June, the air travel facility reported on Tuesday. The South Bay aviation hub handled 1.07 million passengers at the start of the summer travel season, marking...
A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide?
A recent plane crash at Reid-Hillview Airport is renewing calls for its closure, even though federal data shows the number of crashes at the East San Jose facility aren’t higher than other busy airports in the state. An analysis by San José Spotlight found Reid-Hillview Airport, one of the busiest non-primary airports in California that... The post A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Amy’s Kitchen details plans for job cuts, plant closure in San Jose: state report
SAN JOSE — Amy’s Kitchen has formally notified the state labor agency about its plans to permanently close its San Jose production center, a shutdown that will erase 331 jobs, the company said in an official filing. The facility, located at 1885 Las Plumas Ave. in San Jose,...
Fight over homeless housing explodes in North San Jose
Dozens of North San Jose residents want to prevent a tiny homes project in their neighborhood, and even a councilmember is objecting to the plan. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen will ask his colleagues at Wednesday’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting to pause plans for homeless housing on Noble Avenue. The city council approved the site in June without any public hearings or community outreach, leaving residents in the dark. Cohen and Councilmember Matt Mahan voted against it.
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Silicon Valley
San Jose Made provides street space for small businesses
Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph stories under the guidance of professional journalists. San Jose Made was founded in 2011 with a mission to...
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
Silicon Valley
Upcycled-clothing designer flourishes in San Jose downtown
Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph stories under the guidance of professional journalists. The faded blue paint on the awning of this downtown San...
losgatan.com
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves Homeless Hotel Lease and Providing Services
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council voted to move forward with bridge housing and wrap-around services which would include 32 rooms at the Executive Inn on E 18th Street in Antioch. The council voted 3-2 on both items with Mayor Lamar Thorpe and councilmembers Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker in...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor. His narrow win was secured by... The post East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
Comments / 7