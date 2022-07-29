Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO