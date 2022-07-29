Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

bleacherreport.com
Related
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
hypebeast.com
Two-Time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Joins Aston Martin on Multi-Year Deal
Following the announcement from Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel earlier last week on his retirement after the 2022 season, the English team has now confirmed that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will be taking his place on a multi-year deal from 2023 onwards. Talks of the 41-year-old driver...
BBC
Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale
Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
SkySports
Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix
Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
RELATED PEOPLE
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
CBS Sports
2022 F1 in Hungarian: Max Verstappen puts in a masterful drive to win the Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen regained momentum in his chase for a second world championship, driving from mid-pack at the Hungaroring to the front through a combination of strategy and brilliant driving on Sunday. This was a really heady drive by Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, who started in 10th due to a...
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
Motor racing-Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Two times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from 2023 after the 41-year-old Spaniard signed a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Verstappen Wins After Spin, Ferrari Woes Persist: F1 Hungary Takeaways
The Prancing Horse has more performance questions than just a bungled tire strategy call. Meanwhile, Mercedes rounded out the podium once again.
Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice at Hungarian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton a lowly seventh
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...
Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss
July 30 (Reuters) - Formula One will miss Sebastian Vettel when he retires at the end of the season but the four times world champion has chosen the right time to go, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Saturday.
Motor racing-Vettel backs Schumacher to replace him at Aston Martin
July 29 (Reuters) - Sebastian Vettel has backed friend and fellow German Mick Schumacher to replace him at Aston Martin when the four times Formula One world champion retires at the end of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One
Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
Comments / 0