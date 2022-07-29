ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

By Joe Tansey
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale

Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
FanSided

Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian Grand Prix#British Grand Prix#Red Bull#French
The Independent

Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice at Hungarian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton a lowly seventh

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Yardbarker

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy