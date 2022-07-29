Phoenix Suns Friday Flashback: Explosive Barkley closes out Warriors

valleyofthesuns.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Candid Cam Johnson discusses future with Phoenix Suns, trade rumors, Game 7 flop and more
Cam Johnson was enjoying his summer hanging out with his brother, Puff, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, when the news broke. Kevin Durant is demanding a trade out of Brooklyn on the first day of free agency. ...
Could Mavs Get Myles Turner & Buddy Hield in 1 Trade with Pacers?
The Dallas Mavericks could really use another secondary playmaker, but they certainly wouldn't complain if they were able to land both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Important Suns player causes stir with cryptic tweet
Deandre Ayton’s situation with the Phoenix Suns has been resolved. But now another teammate is taking his place on Uncertainty Lane. Suns forward Jae Crowder turned some heads Monday with a cryptic post to Twitter about change and wanting an opportunity to continue growing. “CHANGE IS INEVITABLE,” Crowder wrote....
Phoenix Suns' Steve Nash Cracks Sporting News Mount Rushmore for the Valley
Suns guard Steve Nash joins three (well, really four) legends in Phoenix for Sporting News' series of Mount Rushmore's by city.
Cardinals Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Pick
Takk McKinley will meet with another NFC squad in hopes of finding a new team this summer. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the pass-rusher plans to visit the Arizona Cardinals "in a few days." The 2017 No. 26 pick met with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Michael Gehlken...
Suns Forward Mikal Bridges Roasted by QuikTrip on Twitter
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges was roasted by none other than QuikTrip.
With the return of Rafael Devers, Red Sox go for sweep of Astros
The trade deadline inspired a flurry of activity from contenders throughout baseball, with the viable American League pennant threats making
Denver Broncos diversify star-studded ownership team ahead of NFL vote on sale
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe new buyers of the Denver Broncos are aware of the obvious: Most NFL teams are owned by wealthy, white men.State of play: That's a concern for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said earlier this year he wanted diversity among the Broncos new ownership group.A week before the formal vote on the $4.65 billion purchase, the new ownership group led by Rob Walton and the Penner family — both tied to the Walmart fortune — is working to meet the request.The latest: On Tuesday, the buyers added Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton to their team.The 37-year-old...
