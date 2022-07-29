ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Crash that killed 81-year-old man under investigation

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an 81-year-old Arkansas man in Sequoyah County.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 28, emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident along U.S. 64 and the Garrison Bridge, near Roland.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck, driven by 81-year-old Fred Roberts, was stopped in the slow lane of U.S. 64 westbound.

Roberts was standing outside of the vehicle as a 2014 GMC Denali came to a stop behind the truck.

However, officials say a 2018 GMC Canyon truck, driven by a 59-year-old Oklahoma man, did not stop and rear-ended the Denali.

As a result, the Denali hit Roberts, and pinned him between his truck and the Denali.

Roberts was pronounced dead at an Arkansas hospital.

Two passengers in the Denali, including a 2-year-old child, were rushed to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the GMC truck was not injured.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

