Higher prices, longer wait times: How inflation is impacting Tampa Bay infrastructure projects

By Olivia George
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Construction at Tampa International Airport June 22, 2021. Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects nationwide and in Tampa Bay. [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects nationwide, with rising prices for raw materials and longer wait times for parts complicating plans to build roads, bridges and water mains.

In Tampa Bay, contractors and transportation officials say they have been able to stave off the worst potential impacts.

“At this point, the department has been fortunate to not have had to halt any projects or move project awards,” said Kris Carson, regional spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “Construction work of any kind has the potential to encounter unforeseen circumstances.”

But many projects are coming in higher than previous estimates, she added. “We are routinely seeing bids come in between 10% and 20% above previous estimates.”

Some suppliers are not guaranteeing their prices for as long as they used to, Carson said. And increases in fuel costs have impacted the availability of trucking, especially dump trucks.

The state’s transportation department has increased the allowable percentages of recycled asphalt pavement on some projects and is allowing contractors in some cases to delay the start of a project if they need additional time to procure necessary materials.

The repaving of a two-mile chunk of U.S. 98 in Hernando County, for example, has been pushed back 45 days so the aggregate, a coarse-grained material widely used in construction, can be delivered and stockpiled, ready to use when the project starts.

In Tampa, the start date for a project to improve access on North 62nd Street is delayed 60 days due to longer lead times for acquiring concrete drainage structures. Pre-pandemic, the process of getting the drainage products cast and delivered was three to four weeks. Now, it has more than quadrupled, said John Watson, CEO of Watson Civil Construction, Inc., the project’s contractor.

The construction industry nationwide is mired in postponements and rises costs. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $550 billion in new road, rail and broadband funding, has been hailed as a transformative shift for the country. But inflation has slashed billions from its value since President Joe Biden signed it into law last November, forcing some states to stall projects as costs balloon.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg testified before the House Transportation committee last week to give an update on the infrastructure money, President Biden’s crowning legislative achievement and the result of months of grueling negotiations.

“The stakes are high. We want to get this money out,” said Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democratic representative from Oregon. “Inflation is eating into what we can build.”

In Lansing, Mich. the price tag to rebuild one mile of road jumped 60% of initial expectations, forcing city leaders to go back to the drawing board. In West Virginia, an airport project is costing millions of dollars more than expected. And in Georgia, an Atlanta-metro-area interchange reconstruction stalled amid COVID-related labor shortages.

Construction at Tampa International Airport June 22, 2021. [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

The prices of some materials were already on the rise before inflation hit levels unseen in decades in May. The price of steel, for example, doubled in the year before Biden signed bipartisan infrastructure deal into law. It came down briefly after that but is back near its highest point ever.

Brad Miller, CEO of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said while inflation has touched every aspect of the agency’s operations, from labor costs to mechanical parts, the most substantial impact was the delayed delivery of electric buses, a key component in the agency’s ongoing mission to transform the fleet to clean and green by 2050.

Ronald Giroux, a project manager at Hillsborough County’s transit agency said while prices are higher lead times have been longer than normal, supply chain disruptions have not posed insurmountable barriers.

“We have also noticed vendors rates have increased for plumbers and electricians,” added Dale Smith, the agency’s director of facilities maintenance.

At Tampa International, construction on the airport’s fifth airside terminal has resumed after a pandemic-induced pause. The delivery date has been pushed from 2024 to 2027 and the price-tag is now around $780 million, a 14% increase from previous estimates. This mirrors hikes in the cost of materials such as structural steel and aluminum products, said John Mallory, the airport’s director of construction.

Identifying potential problems early on has been key to making sure the airport’s expansion continues to run smoothly in the uncertain global context, he added. “We’ve had very few surprises because of the pre-planning.”

Comments / 0

 

Pinellas commission OKs tenants bill of rights with new rules for landlords

Responding to rising housing costs and reports of discrimination, the Pinellas County Commission on Tuesday passed a tenants bill of rights that will require landlords to provide notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibit them from discriminating against renters with housing vouchers. The ordinance applies countywide unless cities...
July heat in Tampa breaks records, becomes hottest month in documented history

Tampa is on a hot streak. In July, temperatures in the city broke multiple records ― including the hottest month in Tampa’s documented history. The National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office recorded an average daily temperature in July of 86.3 degrees at Tampa International Airport, the area’s official climate recording site. The previous record was 85.8 degrees in September 2018.
Pasco schools aim to catch up on pay with 5% raise offer for support staff

After years of noncompetitive support staff pay and minimal raises, the Pasco County school district on Tuesday made a contract offer aimed at making up for lost time. During collective bargaining, the district proposed increasing all support employees’ wages to at least $15 per hour, as mandated by state law. It would make the pay retroactive to July 1, which the state does not require.
Great to save the historic house, but let us neighbors know what’s going on | Letters

What was a house doing in the middle of 4th Street in St. Pete? | Aug. 1. I’m all for saving this 1912 home by moving, rather than demolishing, it. The one critical element left out of the planning and execution of this project was communicating with the residents who live along Fourth Avenue N. “No parking” signs were posted along the street between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Friday that went into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday. Residents received no advance information about the proposed path, road closures or possible power interruptions. Unannounced road closures without police presence began around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and tree trimming in front of our townhome complex lasted well past midnight. Power to our community was cut off at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and restored just before 8 a.m. Spectrum internet services were also disrupted. As the city’s downtown residential sector continues to grow, communication from city agencies is critical to create a sense of community where residents are treated as a respected part of the city. With the number of agencies involved in this project, it seems that someone might have considered the rights of the residents to be informed.
C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery, Republican adviser and Polk businessman, dies at 89

C.C. “Doc” Dockery, who was raised on a tobacco farm and rose to be a prominent businessman and adviser to Republican politicians, died Monday at age 89. Dockery, the husband of former state Sen. Paula Dockery, is remembered as much for his charity as activism, which played a leading role in reshaping Florida politics long before political tribalism spread across Florida and the country.
Free and cheap things to do in the Tampa Bay area this week

Who doesn’t love a deal? As we navigate higher prices for everything from school supplies to groceries, the cost of entertaining ourselves has also gone up. We’re kicking off this recurring feature with the aim of highlighting things happening or specific deals in the Tampa Bay area for $10 or less.
