A massive solar storm may take satellites out of their orbit, including Starlink

OR They are preparing for an EMP detonation, which would do the same thing, and using "solar flares activity" as an explanation. IF this is an "11 year cycle" you'd Think that the "experts" would have calculated protections/shielding when they were constructing satellites that are in SPACE and which don't have a "protective atmosphere" like the Earth does. hmmmm
they are just explaining why we are about to get our power cut because their house of cards is all but on its last leg and they need to silence information movement ASAP.
cool Bidens dictatorship is already putting us back in the dark age they might as well knock out all communication across the world and remind everyone how much of it we can do without 🤔
Related
'Canyon of fire' solar storm will slam into Earth today or tomorrow
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
RELATED PEOPLE
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
Simulation shows tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit Seattle in minutes should a major earthquake occur on the Seattle Fault
Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
Russia makes shock u-turn on abandoning the ISS as it reaches out to Nasa
11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Out-of-control Chinese rocket crash lands in Indian Ocean as ‘debris lights up the night sky over Malaysia’
New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 56