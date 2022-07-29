ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A massive solar storm may take satellites out of their orbit, including Starlink

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
Dennis Stacy
3d ago

OR They are preparing for an EMP detonation, which would do the same thing, and using "solar flares activity" as an explanation. IF this is an "11 year cycle" you'd Think that the "experts" would have calculated protections/shielding when they were constructing satellites that are in SPACE and which don't have a "protective atmosphere" like the Earth does. hmmmm

For Freedom
3d ago

they are just explaining why we are about to get our power cut because their house of cards is all but on its last leg and they need to silence information movement ASAP.

Harold Hileman
3d ago

cool Bidens dictatorship is already putting us back in the dark age they might as well knock out all communication across the world and remind everyone how much of it we can do without 🤔

Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Elon Musk
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
