Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: First responders recount New Hampshire crash scene that left 7 bikers dead

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Toxicologist testifies heroin found in driver’s blood, but it may not have impaired him during crash that killed 7
On Monday, a forensic toxicologist testified at the trial of a West Springfield man who prosecutors say was at fault in a Randolph, New Hampshire, crash that killed seven motorcyclists. The toxicologist told the court they took the man’s blood after the crash occurred and found traces of heroin.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Nathan Carman, accused of killing mother and grandfather in alleged plot to inherit millions, ordered held without bail
A New England man, who is accused of killing his mother while out at sea during a fishing trip in 2016 and shooting his grandfather to death in his Connecticut home in 2013 in an attempt to reap millions of dollars in his family’s insurance and inheritance funds, was ordered to be held without bail in U.S. District Court on Tuesday pending his trial.
GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday
The family of a 75-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son, both killed Friday in a car crash in Chicopee, began a grassroots fundraising effort in recent days in hopes of paying for a funeral for their departed family members. Rafael Martinez, 55, died at the scene of the crash on...
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
Chicopee man dead after I-391 S motorcycle crash
A 21-year-old man from Chicopee died after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.
whdh.com
Two arrested after armed robbery turns into hostage situation in New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - What started as a convenience store robbery in New Hampshire ended with two arrests after a hostage situation, according to Hampstead Police. Police were first called to Emerson Avenue early Monday morning for reports of an armed robbery at an XtraMart store, according to Deputy Chief Robert Kelley.
Trooper: Zhukovskyy Cried When Told of Death Toll in Randolph Crash
LANCASTER – New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago. Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 in detail pay, released on personal recognizance
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance after being arraigned on larceny charges. Colby Turner, 33, who was represented by attorney Padraic Rafferty,...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Joel Batista-Viera indicted for arson in connection with fire that destroyed Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster
Joel Batista-Viera was indicted on several charges Friday, ranging from arson to breaking and entering, in connection with a Webster fire that destroyed a popular Chinese restaurant earlier this year. A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Batista-Viera on a total of 14 charges, including arson, five counts of breaking and...
Interstate 91 tractor-trailer crash in Springfield causes massive 2-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon
Drivers are advised to avoid traveling north on Interstate 91 from the Connecticut state line to Springfield’s MGM exit as a tractor-trailer crash caused a massive two-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon. State police said afternoon commuters should try and find an alternative route between 4 p.m. to 6...
WCVB
2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
WMUR.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam
FITZWILLIAM, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police. The motorcyclist collided with a Jeep on Route 12 in front of Bottom's Up convenience store, according to officials. Police said the motorcyclist, Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, was pronounced...
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
