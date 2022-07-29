Tractor-trailer knocks tollbooth off foundation on West Virginia Turnpike
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike.Merchants Walk parking area in Summersville closed to public
West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan.
The toll booth worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 7