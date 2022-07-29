Tractor-trailer knocks tollbooth off foundation on West Virginia Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan.

The toll booth worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

