ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Tractor-trailer knocks tollbooth off foundation on West Virginia Turnpike

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQJ00_0gxT6xRx00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Merchants Walk parking area in Summersville closed to public

West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan.

The toll booth worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 7

Richard McVey
4d ago

Good, tollbooths don't belong on that, so called, TP. Paid for numerous times and it's only a retirement system a few political friends.

Reply
10
Darlene Foster
4d ago

They need to remove all those tollbooths on that turnpike and completely stop taking everyone's money and making us pay extra. We pay for the building of these roads with our taxes and whatever they don't get one way they take it another

Reply
7
Lobbyists Crime
4d ago

Great article, so many details I almost suggested an academy award

Reply(1)
6
Related
WDTV

Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Vehicle fire partially closes Coalfields Expressway

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Due to a vehicle fire, the road has been closed at the 3000 block of Coalfields Expressway. The Sophia Area Fire Department and the Sophia City Fire Department are on scene. The road is blocked, but traffic is being directed to an alternate route. No injuries or deaths are being reported […]
SOPHIA, WV
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 13 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The thirteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the gruesome murder of a random, innocent victim, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic#Chelyan#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to Charleston West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Police: Shooter and victim in fatal shooting both thought gun was unloaded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run

UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
CALDWELL, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Human skeletal remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RHODELL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Elkview community still recovering six years after flood

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
wchstv.com

Crash on I-79 North in Elkview area snarls traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Both lanes of Interstate 79 north in the Elkview area were temporarily closed Friday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on its side. The truck trailer overturned at mile marker 7.5 about 9:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
ELKVIEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

3 dead in West Virginia after active shooter situation

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Friday, July 29): Three people are dead after an active shooter situation in Summersville on Thursday night. Summersville PD says that they responded to an active shooter at Joe’s Nails in Summersville at 6:38 p.m. They say that the shooter shot and killed two people, and police officers engaged and shot […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy