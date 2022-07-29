Death notices for July 12-27

– On July 17, 2022, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Hawkins passed away peacefully at home in Paso Robles at age 84. She was born in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 21, 1938, to Jack & Irene Wachtel. She spent her childhood in Atascadero, Junction City (Kansas), and in the Philippines. She especially loved her grandparents Valentine and Katharine Wachtel and her Uncle Philip and Aunt Meryl Wachtel-all who played a special role in her life. She attended Atascadero High School and was active in school activities. She loved sewing and playing the piano. She moved to Fresno, California, raising her children there. She married James Hawkins in 1981 and they spent over 40 years together enjoying their family and friends and church activities. Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Uncle Philip and Aunt Meryl Wachtel; sister Gretchen and brother Val Wachtel.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO