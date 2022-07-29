ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death notices for July 12-27

By News Staff
 4 days ago
North County death notices

  • Sharon Kay Taylor, age 72, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, July 27.
  • Edward F Murphy, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 12.
  • Jolene Harms, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27.
  • Jason Duane Curtis, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, July 26.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Obituary of Roger Franklin, 82

– Roger Steven Franklin son of Arthur E. and Kathryn A. Franklin born Dec. 29, 1939 in Tulare, California, passed July, 20, 2022 in Templeton, California. Roger grew up in Earlimart, Pixley, and Delano as well as a few years in his early teens in Germany and graduated Delano High School. In August of 1958, Roger joined the United States Navy where he served as a Boilerman aboard the U.S.S. Wedderburn (DD684). Roger was discharged in August of 1962.
Obituary of Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Hawkins, 84

– On July 17, 2022, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Hawkins passed away peacefully at home in Paso Robles at age 84. She was born in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 21, 1938, to Jack & Irene Wachtel. She spent her childhood in Atascadero, Junction City (Kansas), and in the Philippines. She especially loved her grandparents Valentine and Katharine Wachtel and her Uncle Philip and Aunt Meryl Wachtel-all who played a special role in her life. She attended Atascadero High School and was active in school activities. She loved sewing and playing the piano. She moved to Fresno, California, raising her children there. She married James Hawkins in 1981 and they spent over 40 years together enjoying their family and friends and church activities. Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Uncle Philip and Aunt Meryl Wachtel; sister Gretchen and brother Val Wachtel.
Obituary of Cory Iliff, 43

– Cory Iliff has been granted his angel wings. Born on March 29, 1979 he was an amazing and loving son, brother, uncle, and fiance; an unfinished mission though was that he wanted to be a better father. He wanted to show you how much he loved you Chaz. Preceded in death by his brother Joey Iliff, Cory went to his forever home on July 17, 2022.
Obituary of Robert Alfred Righetti, 91

– Robert Alfred Righetti, 91, a longtime resident of Pozo, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 28, 2022, at his beloved ranch in Pozo. Robert was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Santa Maria, the second of five children born to Alfred Edward and Susie “Marie” Righetti of Casmalia.
