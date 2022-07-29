Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update

The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked among the most expensive NFL teams to watch according to TicketIQ. As it turns out, fans enjoy watching a winning product. The folks at TicketIQ have put together a list of the most and least expensive teams in the National Football League to watch in a live setting, and they are trending toward the top tier of franchises these days. In fact, in the 2021 season, only five teams were pricier to watch.

