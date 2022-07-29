Gwinnett County man accused of giving fentanyl to women in exchange for sexual favors

Guns and drugs found in the home of 34-year-old Andrew Jones by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in jail on drug trafficking charges and human trafficking charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Andrew Jones, 34, of Gwinnett County, was arrested on July 21 after a search of his home.

Jones was giving fentanyl to several women and expecting them to repay him in either sexual favors or in cash payments, according to investigators.

The Gwinnett Metro Task Force said they found about 90 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of fentanyl, trafficking amounts of suspected methamphetamine, five firearms, and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they discovered hundreds of syringes throughout the house and a make-shift lab in the garage where they say Jones was manufacturing fentanyl pills.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County on Thursday, where neighbors say this type of behavior is outside of the ordinary for the neighborhood.

“Good decent, hard-working folks who care for one another say hello,” Keller said.

Keller says he prays for whoever ended up using the drugs authorities say were being made in this garage on wolf springs cove.

“It’s an issue for every community, the community should get around these folks and support them in any way we can, not exile them,” Keller said.

Jones was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jones is now in Gwinnett County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.

The investigation began in Troup County when deputies there say women told them someone in Gwinnett was giving them fentanyl for sex.

“It’s a really good example of sharing information and in pulling together to be able to hold someone accountable for crimes,” Miles said.

Some neighbors pray for the addicts but have another message for accused drug dealers.

“Find another way of working, one that you can be proud of,” Keller said.

