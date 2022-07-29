The intersection of Broadway and Aviation Parkway reopens ahead of schedule

UPDATE (Sat. July 30, 9:30 p.m.) : The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced Saturday night that the intersection of Broadway and Aviation Parkway has reopened, ahead of schedule.

—

The Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection will close at 6pm on Friday, July 29 and reopen at 5am on Monday, August 1.

This is phase three of the downtown links project through the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility that will benefit the downtown Tucson area.

“It’s going to divert a lot of the traffic who aren’t trying to get to downtown, around the downtown area, making downtown a real central point for those who are actually trying to get to the downtown area," said Erica Frazelle, PIO City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

By the end of this year, all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the new roadway. The roadway will have a walking path to Snake Bridge, plus, there will be a bike path from downtown to Golf Links Road with this new project.

This plan was approved by voters in May 2006 and the phase three project is going to cost 79.3 million dollars. This is said to provide enhancements, benefits, and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists here in Tucson.

There are 5 alternative routes that Suntran will be taking this weekend to avoid the road closure. Routes 1, 6, 7, 8 and 25 will be on detour this weekend due to the construction closure at Broadway/Barraza-Aviation Parkway.

Be prepared and plan ahead.

