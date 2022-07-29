ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The intersection of Broadway and Aviation Parkway reopens ahead of schedule

By Brooke Chau
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeHig_0gxT5Pfa00

UPDATE (Sat. July 30, 9:30 p.m.) : The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced Saturday night that the intersection of Broadway and Aviation Parkway has reopened, ahead of schedule.

The Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection will close at 6pm on Friday, July 29 and reopen at 5am on Monday, August 1.

This is phase three of the downtown links project through the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility that will benefit the downtown Tucson area.

“It’s going to divert a lot of the traffic who aren’t trying to get to downtown, around the downtown area, making downtown a real central point for those who are actually trying to get to the downtown area," said Erica Frazelle, PIO City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

By the end of this year, all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the new roadway. The roadway will have a walking path to Snake Bridge, plus, there will be a bike path from downtown to Golf Links Road with this new project.

This plan was approved by voters in May 2006 and the phase three project is going to cost 79.3 million dollars. This is said to provide enhancements, benefits, and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists here in Tucson.

There are 5 alternative routes that Suntran will be taking this weekend to avoid the road closure. Routes 1, 6, 7, 8 and 25 will be on detour this weekend due to the construction closure at Broadway/Barraza-Aviation Parkway.

Be prepared and plan ahead.

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Traffic
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Fresno State#Mobility#Barraza Aviation
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.

If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonaz.gov

Updated policies make it easier to build casitas in Tucson

Since 2021, Tucson has permitted Casitas or Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in zones that allow residential uses. A Casita is a small, secondary home located on the same lot as an existing residence. More than a guesthouse or sleeping quarters, a Casita has its own entrance, kitchen, bathroom, living and sleeping space. Casitas are just one way to add to a varied and flexible housing supply in Tucson. City departments are working together to remove some barriers so that more people can own and rent these kinds of homes. Some recent policy updates help simplify the process or reduce costs in certain cases.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
azbex.com

Bautista Apartments Project Set to Start

After several years of planning and buildup, the Rio Nuevo Board has set in motion the needed steps for The Bautista Apartments project in Tucson to begin construction within the next 30 days, according to a recent announcement. The Board voted unanimously to amend its easements and property lines on...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets

Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
TUCSON, AZ
pfonline.com

An Opportunity for a Second Chance

Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson USD hires 20 new bus drivers, but shortage continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bus driver shortage continues within the Tucson Unified School District. Many families rely on bus transportation for their children to get to and from school. School starts in just two days and the district said it is doing what it can to work...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy