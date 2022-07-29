90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Resists 'Complicated' Pre-Marriage Demand Thaís Wants Resolved 'Immediately'

people.com
Iris Barrientos
4d ago
What she want is to take control,she is selfish,I hope that Patrick dont change his mind,and decide that his brother have to moved out,it’s a shame if he do that
Reply(3)
35
Annie Claude
4d ago
They are not compatible it by us a waste of time. When you see them she is sitting have not seeing her do one thing so far. All she dies is complain
Reply
20
Chloe Here
4d ago
I was going to say the same thing. When you have a job and actual money you put into anything then you have a say. Otherwise NO
Reply
23
Related
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
International Business Times
Teresa Giudice’s New Instagram Post Draws Criticism: ‘Does She Ever Stay Home?’
Teresa Giudice’s latest Instagram post drew flak from some of her followers who criticized how much time she appeared to be spending away from her daughters. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 47, at the Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The couple cuddled up to each other and flashed big smiles at the camera while posing together for a photo at the luxury beach resort.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Following 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Proposal, Recent Photo Has Fans Questioning If One Couple Is Still Together
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Last Sip Single.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is barreling towards the end of Season 9, and we’re finally seeing the couples gearing up for their big impending ceremonies. Viewers even witnessed a marriage proposal in the latest episode, but after seeing Yve Arellano say yes to Mohamed Abdelhamed popping the big question, fans became all the more curious about a photo that surfaced online that fueled speculation that the couple may no longer be together. Such is life for a dedicated 90 Day Fiancé fan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
People
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
realitytitbit.com
Thais and Patrick dancing on IG shows they're still together after 90 Day Fiancé
Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes are one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples. The show kicked off in 2022 and features couples from all over the world. Most 90 Day couples met online and try to make their relationships work out in real life during the 90-day K1 visa process.
’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe’s Family
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 14, 'Temperature Check,' featured a shocking revelation about Kobe Blaise's family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Recap: Weddings, Patriarchy And Homelessness Is On The Horizon
Season nine of 90 Day Fiancé has been full of surprises and foolery. Episode 14 did not disappoint. Good intentions lead to bad decisions, good friends give terrible advice and people can’t seem to take what they dish out. Although this episode is somewhat uneventful, it did provide a teachable moment and some comic relief with a side of WTF. Let’s talk about it.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Who Is Leah Remini’s Husband Angelo Pagan and How Many Children Do They Have?
Get to know more about the man Leah Remini is married to and where you may have seen him before. Plus, find out how many children they have together.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Comments / 53