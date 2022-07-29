Clearpool Has Launched Uncollateralized Lending on Polygon

Picking up the right coin at the right time is key in crypto. While ETH and BTC might get most of the attention and introduce the newest people to crypto, they aren’t necessarily the best purchases right now if you want upside. They already had their massive price booms, and you need to start smaller than that if you want to enjoy the ride up to the top and make massive gains. Think of it as investing in BTC when it was $10 rather than $20,000.

