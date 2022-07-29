Clearpool Has Launched Uncollateralized Lending on Polygon

www.cryptonewsz.com
SWFT Integrates Crypto Payment Ramp of Alchemy Pay
SWFT Blockchain has announced the integration of the crypto on/off ramps mechanism by Alchemy Pay. It will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency directly through fiat currency, and additionally, users can exchange fiat currencies for digital currency through the remittance of their bank accounts. The integration comes as a useful feature...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Floki Ecosystem Introduces FlokiFi: The Future of DeFi Solutions
The Floki community seems to be very enthusiastic for a really long period of time about “Project L,” an unexplained utility protocol that they have been developing. We must first discuss FlokiFi before we delve into what Project L is. A group of decentralized finance products that will be introduced under the Floki brand is collectively referred to as FlokiFi.
SafeProof’s Noteworthy Partnership With SmartLaunchpad
It is indeed a significant partnership that has been launched between SafeProof and SmartLaunchpad. Investors can be doubly certain now that their investments will be in absolutely safe hands, considering they will now be more aware of which projects they are investing in and what smart contracts they will be signing. The equation is simple, and the more information they have at their disposal, they will inadvertently feel more secure.
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold
Cohu's blistering growth from 2021 has slowed this year, but it's becoming a more profitable company.
PayPal, SoFi Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 12% to $100.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 12% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric recently signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with a major shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC, for a proposed convertible term loan facility.
Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) Releases Soroban Preview
The Stellar Development Foundation recently released the preview for its upcoming smart contracts platform, Soroban. The platform will help developers to experiment with what the venture has developed. The SDF engineers were almost ready to share the preview back in June. However, they were unable to establish a name for...
NEAR Provides Access to More Wallets
Fostering an ecosystem that can establish and sustain the essential elements of a robust and dynamic Web3 environment seems to have been a crucial element of NEAR’s objective. The provision of wallets is another one of those crucial roles, and the Basis has so far created and sustained a wallet on wallet.near.org to aid in customers’ quick and simple onboarding into the NEAR ecosystem.
Uniglo Is Getting More Investors Faster Than Ever Just Like Ethereum & Shiba Inu in the Early Days
Picking up the right coin at the right time is key in crypto. While ETH and BTC might get most of the attention and introduce the newest people to crypto, they aren’t necessarily the best purchases right now if you want upside. They already had their massive price booms, and you need to start smaller than that if you want to enjoy the ride up to the top and make massive gains. Think of it as investing in BTC when it was $10 rather than $20,000.
