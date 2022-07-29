ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbal.com

WBAL Radio

Gov. Hogan declares August as Immunization Awareness Month

Gov. Larry Hogan has declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

'Tax-Free Week' returns to Maryland in August

The Shop Maryland Tax-Free week returns on Aug. 14-20 this month, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced wants residents to take advantage of this time -- not only for their kid's back-to-school supplies, but for also themselves. "August's temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

New insight into Maryland voters from the primary

Nearly two weeks after the primary election, we clearly see how many people voted. The numbers aren't official yet, but based on the mail-in ballots received by the Friday deadline, plus election day and early voting, around 26% of the state's eligible voters cast ballots for this year's primary. That...
MARYLAND STATE
