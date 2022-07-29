15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

www.wbal.com
Rainstorms hammer Kentucky overnight, with flash flood warnings in effect throughout state
(FRANKFORT, Ky.) -- Strong rain continued to fall early Tuesday in Kentucky, as officials and first responders worked to find perhaps hundreds of people who were reported missing amid floods that have killed at least 37. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday evening warned that a “series of complex storms”...
More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
Weather: Partly cloudy and hot in Maryland for Tuesday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be a typical hot summer day with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 90's. The pleasant conditions are expected to continue Wednesday as it will be mostly sunny but slightly less humid. That will not last long as it will return on...
Two dead as McKinney Fire explodes to more than 52,000 acres in California
(SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.) -- A fire burning out of control in a Northern California national forest and threatening a town of nearly 8,000 people has quickly become the largest wildland fire in the state this year, officials said. The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, near...
Gov. Hogan declares August as Immunization Awareness Month
Gov. Larry Hogan has declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay...
'Tax-Free Week' returns to Maryland in August
The Shop Maryland Tax-Free week returns on Aug. 14-20 this month, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced wants residents to take advantage of this time -- not only for their kid's back-to-school supplies, but for also themselves. "August's temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings...
New insight into Maryland voters from the primary
Nearly two weeks after the primary election, we clearly see how many people voted. The numbers aren't official yet, but based on the mail-in ballots received by the Friday deadline, plus election day and early voting, around 26% of the state's eligible voters cast ballots for this year's primary. That...
Bingo World in Anne Arundel County receives sports wagering license
You can't place a sports bet on your mobile device legally in Maryland just yet, but there is a new place where you can now place a bet in person. Sports wagering can now be placed at Bingo World in Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County. The Maryland Lottery and...
Maryland State Board of Elections holds emergency session to set deadlines
An emergency session of the Maryland State Board of Elections took place on Monday. Due to this year's primary being moved from late June to mid-July, the board had to set new deadlines for candidates to withdraw from the general election ballot. The Board voted unanimously to set Aug. 16...
