Eastern Kentucky flooding: Four young siblings killed as death toll rises to 16

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

At least 16 people, including six children, have been killed in flash flooding in Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll on Friday morning, and said that the number of fatalities was expected to double.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that four siblings, ranging from age one to eight, had been killed during the floods in Knott County. At a briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Beshear said he had received notice that the bodies of the four children had been located.

The governor has called this Kentucky’s “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.

“It has wiped out what we believe are hundreds of homes. We have half of some of our counties under water. Hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything. It is tough,” he told NBC on Thursday.

Floodwater rushed though much of the Appalachian region, often flooding cities in river-lined valleys, reported the Associated Press . Some areas have suffered substantial infrastructure damage, with roads and bridges destroyed.

The flooding was concentrated in eastern Kentucky, around 80 miles southeast of Lexington.

The governor declared a state of emergency on Thursday, after heavy rains Wednesday and overnight Thursday started the floods.

The governor said that some people had been killed in the night, “maybe even in their sleep”.

Rescues were being hampered by the high waters and strong currents, Governor Beshear said. As of Friday morning, nearly 300 people had been rescued, including over 100 via air. People have reportedly been rescued from trees as they try to escape the floodwaters.

Many roads remained blocked or impassable. On Friday, Mr Beshear said that getting an accurate count of the total number of people missing would be difficult since communication was spotty in many areas.

In addition, the governor said that there had been some concern about a dam in Breathitt County breaching, though concerns had been lowered somewhat overnight. Residents in that floodplain have been encouraged to evacuate.

Over 21,000 people were still without power by Friday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us .

President Joe Biden officially declared a federal disater in response to the floods on Friday, opening up more resources for emergency services and first responders.

After doing a flyover of the affected area with FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell, the governor described seeing mudslides and impassable roads in Perry County and hundreds of homes underwater in the city of Jackson.

The National Weather Service (NWS) still has active flood watches in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennesssee and Ohio, and has warned people to never drive through flood waters.

Over the next week, up to three more inches of rain were forecast for parts of eastern Kentucky, in addition to surrounding areas in Tennessee, according to NWS.

“This isn’t over,” Governor Beshear said on Friday morning.

The governors of West Virginia and Virginia also declared states of emergency on Thursday in response to damage in their states, though the impact was generally smaller than what Kentucky has witnessed.

Earlier this week, severe flash flooding struck in St Louis, Missouri, and surrounding areas. In addition, flash floods hit parts of Las Vegas, Nevada last night, including washing over the Strip and into casinos.

A study published this year found that flash flooding was likely to become more common – and “flashier” – in the US due to the worsening effects of the climate crisis .

Unlike flooding from rivers or the ocean, flash floods don’t require a body of water to overflow but form when there’s simply more water than the ground can absorb.

Higher temperatures are powering more intense rainstorms, which can deluge an area quickly and see floodwaters rise quickly.

The research “shows in the future that the storms are going to get more intense and we’re going to have bigger impacts from these events”, Jonathan Gourley , a hydrologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, previously told The Independent .

This article is being updated

Comments / 4

thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods

HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
