Galesburg City Council Approves Economic Development Incentive Programs

977wmoi.com
Related
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
tspr.org
Galesburg and Monmouth say no to golf carts, UTVs on city streets
A growing number of area residents want to be able to drive golf carts, UTVs, and other low-speed vehicles on city streets. In many smaller communities, it’s already allowed. But the Galesburg and Monmouth city councils on Monday both voted down ordinances that would allow it. In Galesburg, the...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebate: How to Know If You're Eligible
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates this fall, but who is eligible?. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Economist Says Inflation Hurting Rural Residents More Than Those in Urban Areas
Inflation is affecting all Illinoisans, but more so in rural areas of the state because of high fuel and energy prices. The price of gas and diesel has negatively affected the farming community, but also people who have to drive long distances to work, school or the grocery store. A recent analysis from Iowa State University found that it costs rural households $2,500 more a year to pay for gasoline than it did two years ago.
qctoday.com
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for July 31
Read through the obituaries published today in The Quad-City Times. Bernard E. "Bud" Strouse, Jr.
wcbu.org
Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner
The tender of a community garden several years in the making on the city's Center Bluff says she's "heartbroken" after Peoria's community development department removed it. But the department's director said the property was in such a state that it was hard to tell what was actually being maintained, and what wasn't.
977wmoi.com
W-H Farm Bureau Hosting Soil Health Workshop August 10th
On Wednesday, August 10th, the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau will host a Soil Health Workshop at the auditorium in Monmouth. Manager Gina Sanberg shares guest speakers will cover nutrient management strategies to assist growers in successfully implementing no-till, strip-till, and cover crop operations:. “The topics that are going to be covered...
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
977wmoi.com
Hard Work and Dedication Showcased at Henderson County Youth Livestock Exhibition
Hard work, quality care, and dedication paid off as 4-H members in Henderson County showcased their animals at this year’s Henderson County Fair. These events provide an opportunity for youth to display sportsmanship and exude confidence as they showed the “best of the best” during the annual livestock and animal shows.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
977wmoi.com
State Officials Announce Next Steps in Fighting Opioid Crisis After National Settlement
Illinois is set to receive as much as 760 million dollars to fight the opioid epidemic. The money will come over the next 18 years, the product of lawsuit settlements with pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers. Governor JB Pritzker is signing an executive order to ensure the funds go towards the state’s efforts battling opioid abuse.
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
taylorvilledailynews.com
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
wmay.com
Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
Comments / 0