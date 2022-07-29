ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Galesburg City Council Approves Economic Development Incentive Programs

By Kelsey Crain
977wmoi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
tspr.org

Galesburg and Monmouth say no to golf carts, UTVs on city streets

A growing number of area residents want to be able to drive golf carts, UTVs, and other low-speed vehicles on city streets. In many smaller communities, it’s already allowed. But the Galesburg and Monmouth city councils on Monday both voted down ordinances that would allow it. In Galesburg, the...
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Department Of Agriculture#Urban Agriculture#City Hall
977wmoi.com

Economist Says Inflation Hurting Rural Residents More Than Those in Urban Areas

Inflation is affecting all Illinoisans, but more so in rural areas of the state because of high fuel and energy prices. The price of gas and diesel has negatively affected the farming community, but also people who have to drive long distances to work, school or the grocery store. A recent analysis from Iowa State University found that it costs rural households $2,500 more a year to pay for gasoline than it did two years ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner

The tender of a community garden several years in the making on the city's Center Bluff says she's "heartbroken" after Peoria's community development department removed it. But the department's director said the property was in such a state that it was hard to tell what was actually being maintained, and what wasn't.
977wmoi.com

W-H Farm Bureau Hosting Soil Health Workshop August 10th

On Wednesday, August 10th, the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau will host a Soil Health Workshop at the auditorium in Monmouth. Manager Gina Sanberg shares guest speakers will cover nutrient management strategies to assist growers in successfully implementing no-till, strip-till, and cover crop operations:. “The topics that are going to be covered...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
PEORIA, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal First Army

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy