Opinion: If our Colorado River water supply is cut, prepare to see empty shelves at the grocery store

Wade is the executive director of the Sacramento-based California Farm Water Coalition, and lives in Modesto.

When you go to the grocery store and fill the cart with food for your family, you are part of a long process that begins with soil, water, sunlight and the labor of farmers and farm workers. Most likely, the farms that grow most of your food are in a neighboring rural area or within a day’s drive from your home. California grows 61 percent of U.S.-produced fruits, nuts and vegetables. Many of our winter fruits and vegetables come from the Imperial and Coachella valleys as well as from the San Joaquin, Salinas and Sacramento valleys the remainder of the year.

There is a connection between water resources, farmers who know the land and the consumer who trusts in our safe, domestic food supply. But that connection is at risk from the threat of lopsided policy, and once grocery store shelves are empty, it will be too late.

Last month, the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, Camille Calimlin Touton, testified to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that water users on the Colorado River would have to voluntarily decrease their usage by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 or face mandatory cuts. If water users fail to adopt a voluntary plan by mid-August, the Bureau of Reclamation will act unilaterally and cut supplies to both junior and senior water rights holders.

Ripple effects from this policy would also impact the urban populations of Southern California. The Imperial Irrigation District has been engaging in enormous water conservation efforts for almost 20 years, providing millions of Californians nearly 500,000 acre-feet per year of conserved water, which supports water supply reliability in Los Angeles, San Diego and other parts of Southern California.

These existing programs will be jeopardized if the long-standing legal framework of the priority system — collectively known as the “Law of the River,” consisting of numerous compacts, federal laws, court decisions and decrees, contracts and regulatory guidelines — is bypassed by the Bureau of Reclamation. The public will see increased costs, reduced inventories or even bare shelves at grocery stores.

These actions will also result in an even larger environmental and public health crisis at the Salton Sea. Drastic water cuts would expose thousands more acres of bare soil to the surrounding disadvantaged communities. Winds blow the dust throughout the region, affecting air quality for these communities.

The Colorado River serves seven Western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — and large reservoirs were built to provide water supplies and generate power for millions of people across the Southwest. However, the Colorado is in the grips of a two-decade drought, which has strained the water supply that flows to our communities and grows our food.

California’s Imperial Irrigation District is the largest Colorado River user and holds senior water rights, along other agricultural districts such as the Palo Verde Irrigation District and Coachella Valley Water District, which are used to grow much of the country’s winter vegetables, fruits and alfalfa.

Alfalfa is critical to the region’s dairy and beef cattle producers, and feeds the cows that produce cheese, milk, ice cream and other products that make the foods so many of us love, such as pizza and hamburgers. These and many other products start with water, and there’s no better place to grow them than in an area with almost endless sunshine.

These farms are also the economic foundation for rural communities that have no other employment options when the fields dry up. Lopsided water cuts to meet the Bureau of Reclamation’s demands would not only impact our food supply, but they would also devastate the communities built around agricultural businesses, particularly in the Imperial Valley — which has no other water source and would be left to wither away.

We can avoid this scenario if the Bureau of Reclamation’s cuts adhere to existing laws and are spread throughout the river’s seven basin states. We must, to the greatest degree possible, protect the production of California farm products and rural communities and avoid years of litigation that isn’t conducive to solving the problems on the Colorado River.

A balanced approach on the Colorado can help meet the goals of reduced water demands and protect the food, water supply, jobs and power generation that millions of Americans depend on.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .