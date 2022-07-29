Check out Appollo the red-eared slider turtle at the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is looking to wrap up the summer with a few big events.

August 6th is International Cat Day at the zoo. They will give guests a chance to learn more about some of their wild feline friends during the safari show. They will also have an enrichment craft station for guest to create their own cat toys. And you can meet the perfect addition to your family with Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare hosting cat adoptions.

You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out on August 12th. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is $10 per child, pizza and drinks are provided, but sack meals are also welcome. You can sign up here.

There is also a new preschool program for kids ages 3-5 called AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program). It is a nature-based program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning. AEPP is a 6-week program meeting once a week on a designated day and time. The total cost is $100 for the full 6 weeks. Registration will open on Monday, August 1st, and spots are limited.

And there are a few more Safari Saturdays left for the summer. Every Saturday through August 13th, the zoo will hold a safari show at 11 am so you can meet some of their animal ambassadors up close as you learn about their adaptations. There is also the keeper chat and enrichment at 1 pm with the zoo staff. Check out the Amarillo Zoo Facebook and Instagram for the full schedule.