Premier League

SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
SB Nation

Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool

Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
SB Nation

Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool

And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace

Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
SB Nation

Sunderland 2022/2023 Season Predictions: Ready for the Championship!

Who will be Sunderland’s most important player this season?. Ross Stewart. Being somewhat light up front means that we need Stewart to not only hit the ground running, but to stay fit for most, if not all, of the season. With his variations, smart movement & a good eye for goal, a lot will hinge on the Scotsman’s impact up top.
SB Nation

Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
The Guardian

QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’

To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg

Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
The Independent

Liverpool Women announce WSL Merseyside derby will be played at Anfield

Liverpool Women have announced that their Merseyside derby fixture against Everton in the Women’s Super League in September will be played at Anfield.It will mark a first occasion for the sides to meet at the stadium since 2019, with women’s football currently riding the crest of a wave as Euro 2022 takes centre stage as England’s side reach the final.The Reds, who more usually play at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park, were promoted after winning the Championship at a canter last season to earn a return to the top flight after a two-year spell away.Head coach Matt Beard returned last year...
SB Nation

Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut

They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
Yardbarker

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros

England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
SB Nation

Fan Focus: We are back! Sky Blues fan Steve predicts an unhappy return to the Championship

Bomber: Coventry saw progress last season finishing 12th, up four places on their 1st season back in the Championship. How happy were fans with that achievement?. Steve Littlewood: For the vast majority, very satisfied. Considering we had a bottom three budget, a small squad containing players with us from our time in League Two. it was overall a brilliant campaign for us - especially having battled relegation the season before. Although we finished in 12th place, we were only six points from the playoffs, and that dream of securing a place there only really ended with a few games left at the end of the season.
SPORTS

