SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
SB Nation
Interview: Everton fan gives further insight on Sunderland’s new number 9 Ellis Simms
RR: We’ve already spoken to Blackpool and Hearts fans to find out what they think about Ellis Simms, and it’s all been very positive. What do Everton supporters think of him?. RBM: In truth, most Everton supporters have been crying out to see some game time for him...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SB Nation
Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool
Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
SB Nation
Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool
And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
SB Nation
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
SB Nation
Sunderland 2022/2023 Season Predictions: Ready for the Championship!
Who will be Sunderland’s most important player this season?. Ross Stewart. Being somewhat light up front means that we need Stewart to not only hit the ground running, but to stay fit for most, if not all, of the season. With his variations, smart movement & a good eye for goal, a lot will hinge on the Scotsman’s impact up top.
SB Nation
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
SB Nation
WATCH: Hakim Ziyech makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot for Chelsea against Udinese
Well-taken penalty by Hakim Ziyech early in the second half to put Chelsea’s second friendly against Udinese in just as many days to bed. The highlight doesn’t show it, but it was a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek that resulted in the penalty, giving RLC a goal and an assist in this game.
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
SB Nation
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg
Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
Liverpool Women announce WSL Merseyside derby will be played at Anfield
Liverpool Women have announced that their Merseyside derby fixture against Everton in the Women’s Super League in September will be played at Anfield.It will mark a first occasion for the sides to meet at the stadium since 2019, with women’s football currently riding the crest of a wave as Euro 2022 takes centre stage as England’s side reach the final.The Reds, who more usually play at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park, were promoted after winning the Championship at a canter last season to earn a return to the top flight after a two-year spell away.Head coach Matt Beard returned last year...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
SB Nation
Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut
They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
SB Nation
WATCH: Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right wing-back, making things happen. Wonderful finish, wonderful pass from Mateo Kovačić as well. During the first cooling break, the cameras cut to Thomas Tuchel having an intense conversation with RLC, who had a monster of a game after that point.
Yardbarker
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: We are back! Sky Blues fan Steve predicts an unhappy return to the Championship
Bomber: Coventry saw progress last season finishing 12th, up four places on their 1st season back in the Championship. How happy were fans with that achievement?. Steve Littlewood: For the vast majority, very satisfied. Considering we had a bottom three budget, a small squad containing players with us from our time in League Two. it was overall a brilliant campaign for us - especially having battled relegation the season before. Although we finished in 12th place, we were only six points from the playoffs, and that dream of securing a place there only really ended with a few games left at the end of the season.
