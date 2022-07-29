July 29 - Charles Barkley pulled the plug on talks to join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster and will stay with Turner and "Inside the NBA." "I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- it is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

