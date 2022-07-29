ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

National Lipstick Day: 10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop

By Tatayana Yomary
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mvlF_0gxSzDQy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd4wa_0gxSzDQy00

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Nothing gives your beauty beat the ultimate finishing touch like a gorgeous lipstick. This makeup essential calls attention to the shape of your pout while giving your beauty look extra pizzazz. It’s basically a win-win! So, it’s no surprise that beauty lovers make it a point to stock up on many shades of lipstick — from irresistible nudes to signature reds. And National Lipstick Day , July 29, 2022, is the perfect way to give your collection a proper overhaul.

It’s no secret that lipstick is one of the most universal makeup items created. This beauty essential boasts a plethora of shades and color ranges crafted to suit all skin tones. That said, plenty of brands are getting in on the fun and celebrating the makeup world’s most popular item on the market. Beauty lovers can expect to enjoy various deals from brands offering lipsticks, lip glosses, lip balms, and more.

Not to mention, beauty lovers know that not all lipstick brands are created equal. Some beauty brands are notorious for creating lipstick formulas that aren’t brown-girl friendly. So, filling your collection with the best picks from Black-owned beauty brands would be wise. And, of course, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

RELATED ARTICLES: HelloBeautiful Staff Share Their Favorite Lipsticks On National Lipstick Day

We’ve compiled 10 of our favorite Black makeup brands that you simply must shop. We’ve covered all the bases, from beautiful red lippies to ultra-glossy essentials that’ll give you the perfect pout. Grab your credit card, stretch your hands, and get ready to shop for your favorite essentials.

Happy National Lipstick Day!

1. The Lip Bar’s Rich Auntie

Source:Courtesy of The Lip Bar's Instagram

It’s only right that we start things off with The Lip Bar’s Rich Auntie lipstick shade. This product is the newest addition to the brand’s liquid matte family that boasts a blue-based pink shade that lives up to its name. It’s a luxurious lippie that brings on the fancy girl aesthetic that’ll last from day to night. The Lip Bar always comes in clutch with its BOGO deal, and this year should be no different.

Shop Now

2. Juvia’s Place

Source:Courtesy of Juvia's Place's Instagram

Whether you have lip liner, matte lipsticks, or balms on the brain, Juvia’s Place is ready to suit your wants and needs. Thanks to Ulta, all Juvia’s Place lip offerings are now buy one get one 50% off with free shipping over $35 purchases. No code needed.

Shop Now

3. Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine

Source:Courtesy of Pat McGrath's Instagram

Next up, we have a high-shine product from the mother of makeup, Pat McGrath! The Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine line features a mix of nudes and bright shades that offer huge color payoff, a nourishing, non-sticky feel, and a plumping, smoothing effect to give your lips extra oomph. Mother Pat is known to offer up to 50%off on select lip glosses for the holiday and we’re hoping that this baby makes the cut!

Shop Now

4. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longer Fluid Lip Color

Source:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty's Instagram

All hail Fenty Beauty! Rihanna has been keeping the girls looking picture-perfect thanks to her versatile beauty product lineup. Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint Longer Fluid Lip Color changed the game with its soft-matte formula that stays perfectly smooth for all day wear. This cult-favorite comes in eight shades that play well with all skin tones. Plus, RiRi usually offers up to 50% off on select products.

Shop Now

5. Beauty Bakerie Creme Liquid Lip Whips

Source:Courtesy of Beauty Bakerie's Instagram

For folks that enjoy a creamy yet hydrating liquid lipstick, Beauty Bakerie’s Creme Liquid Lip Whips is just what your vanity needs. This number offers major color payoff and intense hydration to keep your pout smooth and kissable with every wear. The brand is offering up to 40% off for National Lipstick Day, courtesy of Ulta. No code needed.

Shop Now

6. Mented Cosmetics Gloss

Source:Courtesy of Mented Cosmetics' Instagram

No one does lip glosses quite like Mented Cosmetics. The brand offers a mix of playful nudes, corals, and everything in between to liven up your pout. Each shade has a buildable formula that provides major shine and offers a sheer to bold finish. Mented Cosmetics typically provides customers with a free lippie for orders over $45 and other goodies for offers over $55 .

Shop Now

7. UOMA Beauty

Source:Courtesy of UOMA Beauty's Instagram

UOMA Beauty is the makeup brand to have on your radar. Known as the brainchild of Sharon Chuter, the brand sets out to create inclusive, innovative products that are not only brown girl friendly, but cater to all skin tones. That said, it’s no surprise that their lipsticks and glosses have become a huge hit in the beauty world. With a mix of high-shine, matte, and metallic picks, there is something for everyone. Enjoy 40%off on select offerings from the retailer! No code needed.

Shop Now

8. Dosso Beauty’s Matte Liquid Lipstick

Source:Courtesy of Dosso Beauty's Instagram

Dosso Beauty has been coming in major clutch in the lip department as of late. Not only does the brand have gorgeous matte liquid lipsticks on its roster, lip glosses and lip liners are also up for grabs. If you fancy anything from bright corals to classic brown shades, Dosso Beauty awaits. Plus, the brand usually offers 10% off of all lip essentials.

Shop Now

9. Yany Beauty

Source:Courtesy of Yany Beauty's Instagram

Pigment-rich lipsticks are always on the menu at Yany Beauty. The brand offers an eclectic mix of matte and liquid offerings in various hues designed to suit all your wants and needs. Enjoy $15 off the brand’s lipstack bundle deal that includes a tinted lip gloss, lip pencil, moisturizing lipstick, and a matte lippie shade for only $55 .

Shop Now

10. BLK/OPL Beauty

Source:Courtesy of BLK/OPL Beauty's Instagram

Last but not least, we have BLK/OPL Beauty! Ulta is coming in hot with a variety of lip essentials from the brand. Everything from lip oils to cream lipsticks are up for grabs at buy one get one 50% off. No code needed.

Shop Now

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ludacris Launches New Toy Line To Promote Diversity & Celebrate Natural Hair Curls

Ludacris is partnering with Mattel to bring his Netflix animated series Karma’s World into the toy industry. On Friday (July 29), the DTP rapper launched a brand new toy line celebrating season three of Karma’s World, which is inspired by Luda’s eldest daughter, Karma Bridges. The new toys will showcase natural hair curls, diversity and more.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
HelloBeautiful

Monica Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Louis Vuitton Ensemble

Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!. In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy while spending time in Tampa, Florida. For her look, she donned a killer Louis Vuitton vest that she wore as a dress that featured the brand’s logo throughout. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a pair of Saint Laurent leather boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in an adorable messy up ‘do that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Ulta Beauty#Fenty Beauty#Lipstick
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit

Keke Palmer and Yung Miami rocked the same $2,900 Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and both ladies looked fly!. Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has designed a jumpsuit, and it is a favorite among the stars. Yung Miami was seen rocking the sleek look while kicking it in Paris. The City Girl rapper looked fabulous in her ensemble, matching it with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a broad black clutch purse. Her accessories included gold drop earrings, a black bracelet, and a gold bracelet. Her nails were painted white, with her hair swept into a low ponytail. Yung Miami’s makeup went perfectly with her outfit, and her red lipstick added flair to her swag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
HelloBeautiful

Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!. Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy