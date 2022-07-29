Crypto Exchange Zipmex Goes Bankrupt – Who’s Next To Fall?

bitcoinist.com
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Benzinga
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
inputmag.com
Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
bitcoinist.com
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders sell to buy into Degrain (DGRN) presale
Finding the ideal asset to invest in can be difficult, particularly given the rate of deflation, which has only risen due to the recent decline in cryptocurrency values on the crypto market. However, it’s critical to realize that losses were spread out evenly and that your trading career is not over yet.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours
The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
Benzinga
A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sells 174,611 Coinbase Shares Amid 85% Wipeout in the Crypto Exchange’s Stock Price
Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is cutting its stake in the shares of Coinbase crypto exchange. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase on July 26th. ARKW...
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
il Capo of Crypto: Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Carnage Sees More Pain Ahead
When Bitcoin was trading at an all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021, most people wouldn't have thought it would have such a steep fall in the following months. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $24,000, a decline of 65 percent in a matter of a few months. However, there were a few people who predicted such a fall. A popular crypto trader by the pseudonym of il Capo of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) did just that. Who is il Capo of Crypto and what is he saying now regarding cryptocurrencies’ future?
coinjournal.net
Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Investors Unmoved By Market Rally As Price Predictions Remain Conservative
Cardano has been one of the networks that have garnered a good following over the last couple of years. The network’s launch of smart contract capabilities had propelled it further into the limelight, strengthening its community in the process. However, despite the growth that the network has recorded in the last few years, it has suffered massive crashes, and this seems to have gotten to the community given their prediction for ADA’s future value.
