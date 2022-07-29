ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Exchange Zipmex Goes Bankrupt – Who’s Next To Fall?

By Jet Encila
bitcoinist.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust

Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Babel Finance#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours

The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Business Insider

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week

Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision

Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
STOCKS
POLITICO

Crypto's nightmare scenario is here

While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

il Capo of Crypto: Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Carnage Sees More Pain Ahead

When Bitcoin was trading at an all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021, most people wouldn't have thought it would have such a steep fall in the following months. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $24,000, a decline of 65 percent in a matter of a few months. However, there were a few people who predicted such a fall. A popular crypto trader by the pseudonym of il Capo of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) did just that. Who is il Capo of Crypto and what is he saying now regarding cryptocurrencies’ future?
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Investors Unmoved By Market Rally As Price Predictions Remain Conservative

Cardano has been one of the networks that have garnered a good following over the last couple of years. The network’s launch of smart contract capabilities had propelled it further into the limelight, strengthening its community in the process. However, despite the growth that the network has recorded in the last few years, it has suffered massive crashes, and this seems to have gotten to the community given their prediction for ADA’s future value.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy