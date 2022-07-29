MLB names the Braves most likely trade chip at the 2022 trade deadline

www.sportstalkatl.com
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Los Angeles Angels set high asking price for Shohei Ohtani trade, 3 potential landing spots
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is suddenly being floated in MLB trade rumors as his team plummets down the
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
thecomeback.com
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors
Shohei Ohtani is one of the most impressive talents in the modern MLB. The 2021 AL MVP is coming off a historic season in which he was one of the most impressive pitchers and hitters in the league. Ohtani hit 46 home runs which were the third most in the MLB while producing a 3.18 […] The post 4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition
The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline
Nationals star Juan Soto is not the only bat that Dodgers have expressed an interest in.
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
Yardbarker
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
Braves star Austin Riley nears insane Hank Aaron feat amid scorching-hot July
Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley has emerged as one of the better hitters in the National League. He is tearing the cover off the ball in the month of July and is close to surpassing one of baseball’s greats. Riley recorded three extra-base hits on Friday night, bringing him...
3 Cardinals who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Cardinals have a potentially active trade deadline approaching. There are some players that will soon be missing from the roster. The Cardinals are expected to be active at the trade deadline in an effort to improve for a final push towards the playoffs. The team could end up looking dramatically different in the effort.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Friday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Travis d'Arnaud will replace Contreras at catcher and hit cleanup. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.1 FanDuel points. Per...
NBC Sports
Giants to face difficult situation with looming move for Estrada
SAN FRANCISCO -- It was mostly a celebratory night at Oracle Park, but in the bottom of the fifth, the Giants experienced perhaps their scariest moment of the season. Thairo Estrada went down after taking a pitch off the helmet and was removed right away by Giants trainers and manager Gabe Kapler. Estrada was still dizzy after the game and Kapler said he felt some pressure on his left side. The young infielder is likely to go on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday, which leaves the Giants in a tough spot.
