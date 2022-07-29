2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO