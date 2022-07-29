www.theperrychief.com
Related
theperrychief.com
Bock Family Foundation fall grant cycle now open through Sept. 1
The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. of Perry is accepting grant applications for its fall granting period. The Foundation is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the...
theperrychief.com
John Schnoor
John Schnoor, age 55 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending services. Memorials will be given to the Perry Public Library and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences my be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
theperrychief.com
Perry Summer Swim Team members receive All-Star, conference honors
The Perry Summer Swim Team, coached by Riese Archer and Dannah Karolus, completed a successful season at the conference meet on Saturday, July 9 in Jefferson. Perry placed third overall in the dual meet season, with a record of 7-2. Perry finished fourth at the conference swim meet behind Denison, Greene County and Guthrie County respectively.
Comments / 0