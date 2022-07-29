John Schnoor, age 55 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending services. Memorials will be given to the Perry Public Library and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences my be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

