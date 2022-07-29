Nicki Minaj Calls Out Double Standards in the Music Industry in First Trailer for Documentary Series

www.eonline.com
A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: 'It was so PG'
Jania Ashay said she was fired from her job as an ESL teacher after her students recorded a video dancing with her.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Nick Cannon is enjoying some quality time with his eldest children. The Wild n Out star recently treated his 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe—who he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—to a day at a water park, and they had the place all to themselves. Nick shared a sweet Instagram post from his day with the twins on July 31, writing, "Waterpark to ourselves!!! It's the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"
Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed
After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight. The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.
iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book
Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Unsealed Court Documents Reveal Bombshell Allegations
Watch: Can Amber Heard Win Legal Appeal Against Johnny Depp?. Content warning: This story discusses rape and sexual abuse. More details into Johnny Depp's contentious defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard have surfaced. Two months after Heard was found liable of defaming Depp in a highly publicized courtroom battle in Virginia,...
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship Work From Australia
Watch: How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
Even Chaka Khan Had to Grow Into Her Most Powerful Songs
Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.
Todd Chrisley Shares Candid Look Into His Marriage With Julie Chrisley Amid Legal Trouble
Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Marriage STRONGER After Guilty Verdict. No storm can damage Todd Chrisley's relationship with Julie Chrisley. As the Chrisley Knows Best stars await their sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple is sharing how the legal drama has affected their marriage. According to Todd, he's never been closer to his wife of nearly 26 years.
You'll Be All Shook Up Over Kaia Gerber's Surprise Cameo in Austin Butler's Steamy Photo Shoot
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley Says Austin Butler CHANNELED Elvis ACCURATELY. We feel the temperature rising after seeing these sultry photos of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. The model made a subtle cameo in Elvis star's cover story for VMAN 49 Fall/Winter 2022 issue—and their burning love is ever present. In one black-and-white snap included in the new photo shoot, Austin's back is towards the camera as two pairs of arms are seen loosely wrap around his neck. Although you can't see exactly who’s embracing the actor, a small hint is given thanks to the appearance of Kaia's delicate wrist tattoo that reads "I know" with the words crossed out by a singular line.
Your Exclusive First Look at E! Insider: E! News’ (Free) Members-Only Lifestyle Brand
Watch: Introducing E! Insider: E! News’ (Free) Members-Only Lifestyle Brand. Hey Insiders, E! News here...your one and only source for everything pop culture. And, we have the biggest news ever. One of our many sources, host Erin Lim Rhodes, sent us this, "Spotted in WeHo, bags in hand—E! Insider has arrived." Don't believe us? Well, we have proof. See for yourselves in the clip above.
See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover
Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
Beyoncé Appears to Remove Kelis Sample From Renaissance Album Amid Controversy
Watch: Kelis CALLS OUT Beyonce for Renaissance Sample. It looks like Beyoncé just said bye-bye to the sample of Kelis' "Milkshake" on her new Renaissance album. Days after Kelis publicly called out the "Break My Soul" singer and producer Pharrell Williams for allegedly not telling her an interpolation of her 2003 single would be used on "Energy," the fifth song off Beyoncé's new LP, Rolling Stone reported that the controversial sampling has been removed from some music streaming services.
How TikToker Chris Olsen Is Playing Matchmaker for Meghan Trainor's Brother Ryan
Watch: Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Mom Inspired New Music. Lips are movin' about Meghan Trainor's brother. A recent TikTok video posted by the singer showed Ryan Trainor taking off his shirt, which definitely caught the attention of fans. Fortunately for those hoping to score him as their future husband, TikToker Chris Olsen was here to help play matchmaker.
Step Inside Sienna Miller's Cozy Country Cottage
Sienna Miller is giving the word "cozy" a whole new meaning. As for the proof? Well, look no further than her country cottage located in Buckinghamshire, England, which is about 45 minutes outside of London. The gorgeous, secluded abode—which has six bedrooms and sits on a private estate—is like "the biggest tiny house you've ever seen," Sienna said in Architectural Digest's Open-Door video posted Aug. 1. "Somehow it keeps on going."
