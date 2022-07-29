ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Harris Teeter 4-day sale & new e-Vic deals: Canned beans, sliced cheese, chips, ice cream

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie

The couple, who own and oversee the AC Restaurants group in Raleigh, N.C., prepare a "cool and bright" dessert from their cookbook It's Always Freezer Season. "We use saltines for the crust, which offsets the rich, zingy, citrus custard." Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 1 sleeve saltine crackers (about 4 oz. or...
RALEIGH, NC
waltermagazine.com

Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August

From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
City
Harris, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Black Beans#Blue Cheese#Talenti Gelato#Talenti Lay
WRAL

Fayetteville mall making comeback

Many large department stores and malls struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. Now, as the pandemic changing shopping behaviors, many people stopped shopping at malls all together. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Are malls coming back? Cross Creek Mall data says yes

Fayetteville, N.C. — Does everyone want to hang out at the mall again? Recent data shows that more people are returning to in-person shopping as pandemic worries ease across the U.S. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. When the pandemic...
WRAL

Seller refuses to move out of sold home

You've put down the deposit, the deed is signed, and you think the house is yours. But imagine if, even after all that, the previous owners won't move out. That's what a Wake County woman says is happening to her right now. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations

Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Shopping
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
WRAL

Pet of the Day for July 29, 2022

Meet Crunch. This 3-month-old guy was found just wandering all alone. A Good Samaritan scooped him up and took him to the shelter for help. Crunch looks a little different from most kittens that's because of the way his eyes formed. We're told he sees just fine and hopes his new family will love him even though he's a little different. Contact the SPCA of Wake County if you're interested in Crunch.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy