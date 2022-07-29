Harris Teeter 4-day sale & new e-Vic deals: Canned beans, sliced cheese, chips, ice cream

Meet Crunch. This 3-month-old guy was found just wandering all alone. A Good Samaritan scooped him up and took him to the shelter for help. Crunch looks a little different from most kittens that's because of the way his eyes formed. We're told he sees just fine and hopes his new family will love him even though he's a little different. Contact the SPCA of Wake County if you're interested in Crunch.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO