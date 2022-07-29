Harris Teeter 4-day sale & new e-Vic deals: Canned beans, sliced cheese, chips, ice cream

www.wral.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Cook Out, Naga's South Indian Cuisine, Hickory Tavern
Restaurant Ratings: Cook Out, Naga's South Indian Cuisine, Hickory Tavern. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Cook Out in Raleigh, Naga's South Indian Cuisine in Morrisville and Hickory Tavern in Morrisville. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
WRAL
Fayetteville mall making comeback
Many large department stores and malls struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. Now, as the pandemic changing shopping behaviors, many people stopped shopping at malls all together. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
Are malls coming back? Cross Creek Mall data says yes
Fayetteville, N.C. — Does everyone want to hang out at the mall again? Recent data shows that more people are returning to in-person shopping as pandemic worries ease across the U.S. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. When the pandemic...
WRAL
Seller refuses to move out of sold home
You've put down the deposit, the deed is signed, and you think the house is yours. But imagine if, even after all that, the previous owners won't move out. That's what a Wake County woman says is happening to her right now. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins.
WRAL
Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations
Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
cbs17
How will the federal interest rate hike impact home builders, buyers?
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike, CBS 17 is digging deeper into the impact it’s having on home builders and those who plan on buying homes. Economists say the goal of these interest rate hikes is to slow inflation. Home builder...
'Nowhere to be found': Airline loses Raleigh woman's luggage for a whole month
It's been a rough summer for the airlines industry with record delays and cancellations. Now, we're also hearing from fliers not getting their luggage when they arrive at their final destination.
Nonstop flight to Paris returns to RDU for 1st time since COVID-19
Morrisville, N.C. — A nonstop Delta flight to Paris returns Monday to Raleigh-Durham International Airport for the first time since it was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lauren Doyle, a local travel expert, said more passengers are traveling to Europe again. She said she knows multiple...
At minimum wage, it takes 90 hours/week to afford 1 bedroom Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH – Triangle rent prices were among the highest in the nation last month, a new report from Apartment List finds. Meanwhile, renters are still feeling squeezed by a housing market where homes are hard to come by, whether for sale or rent. Durham ranks fifth and Raleigh ranks...
WRAL
Pet of the Day for July 29, 2022
Meet Crunch. This 3-month-old guy was found just wandering all alone. A Good Samaritan scooped him up and took him to the shelter for help. Crunch looks a little different from most kittens that's because of the way his eyes formed. We're told he sees just fine and hopes his new family will love him even though he's a little different. Contact the SPCA of Wake County if you're interested in Crunch.
'On the way to hit our goal': Raleigh church packs, loads 150,000 meals for shipment overseas
Volunteers from the Elevation Church spent their Saturday preparing thousands of meals in conjunction with an international nonprofit called Rise Against Hunger.
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
