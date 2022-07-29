Tested: 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe Breaks the ICE

www.caranddriver.com
Mint Green 2002 Targa Is The BMW Convertible You Want
With roughly a month to go before the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, auctioneers are starting to promote the hot metal they'll have on sale. We already know of a few Le Mans Porsches that will be up for grabs, but today's special is slightly more obtainable. The BMW 2002,...
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
motor1.com
Mercedes V-Class with 585-bhp V8 from AMG GT R pushed hard at the ‘Ring
Of all the wild contraptions Mercedes has built over the years, the R63 AMG is among the most bizarre. Somehow, a V8-powered MPV received the stamp of approval from the higher-ups, thus paving the way for a people-mover that was able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds and top out at 171 mph (275 km/h). The R-Class was phased out five years ago, and while it was superseded by the V-Class, the biggest engine available is a V6 diesel.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Is Core BMW
BMW has built all kinds of things. On the 106-year-old Bavarian company's résumé are Fokker biplane engines, a Formula 1 race team, a three-wheel microcar, and kitchen cookware. Despite that vast experience, and today's push toward electrification, the 4-series Gran Coupe is an example of what BMW does best. What you see here is a sleek sedan with a silky inline-six that burns premium gas—a core vehicle that BMW has built for decades.
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
CAR AND DRIVER
Comparison Test: 2022 BMW M240i vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 vs. 2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0
From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. We'd like to help you have more fun. If you have $60,000 to spend on a performance car, you're clearly looking to smile more. This comparison test is designed to find what sparks joy. Fortunately, the performance cars at this price point are all grin machines.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, 2023 Chevy Colorado, Volkswagen V.MO: Car News Headlines
Porsche's next 911 GT3 RS is just weeks out from its debut and prototypes are currently conducting some last-minute testing on the Nürburgring. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
electrek.co
VinFast to manufacture and sell its Vespa-style electric scooters in the US
VinFast, a Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer rapidly expanding its US and European operations, is set to bring its electric scooters to US riders. Those electric scooters are of the Vespa variety, not the standing kickscooter style that has also gained popularity in the US over the last few years. Not...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
New Porsche 911 GT3 R Unveiled With 4.2-Liter Flat Six
Porsche has been in the news a lot this week, but for good reason. Its CEO is now in charge of Volkswagen, the company as a whole is close to entering Formula 1, and the 911 GT3 RS will be revealed on August 17. But there is something new that is just as fantastic to contemplate today, and it's called the 911 GT3 R.
Top Speed
Ferrari’s 296 GT3 is an Epic V6 Race Car Aimed at the heart of Lamborghini and BMW
Almost one year after Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB, the Italian company is now presenting the 296 GT3 - a race car that will replace the very successful 488 GT3. With the new model, Ferrari hopes to continue a tradition started back in 1949 when the 166 MM triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model will begin its racing career starting in 2023 when it will have to face fierce competition.
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
CAR AND DRIVER
Carmakers in Cahoots: Toyota and Subaru's Alliance Grows Stronger
From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Since Toyota first purchased a stake in Subaru, the two automakers have been getting awfully cozy. They may seem like odd partners, Toyota with its massive market share and Subaru a quirky small brand (Subaru sold 860,000 vehicles in 2021, compared with Toyota's 10.5 million sales). But as any romance reader knows, opposites attract, and the two companies have formed a symbiotic relationship over the past decade and a half. The collaboration initially focused on a pair of affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars but has shifted towards electrification as the auto industry enters a new era of propulsion.
insideevs.com
Proposed US EV Tax Credit Will Make Tesla Semi Super Cheap
Just yesterday, we learned that there's a newly proposed US federal EV tax credit that could be signed into law soon. While the potential bill has all sorts of details related to consumer EVs, there's also a credit for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. If the new credit becomes law, the upcoming Tesla Semi will be much cheaper.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Is More Expensive Than the AMG GT
Mercedes has announced pricing for the 2022 AMG SL-class. It starts at $138,850 for the SL55 model and $179,150 for the SL63 model. Both are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. Mercedes is not being shy about the latest generation of its venerable SL roadster. Not only does it...
Tesla's Biggest Challenge Isn't Building More Cars
Tesla is no longer a start-up, and that could be a problem if a recession is heading our way.
internationaltechnology.com
An Immigrant Inventor in Canada Unlocks New Solution For Carbon Dioxide Emission Problems
"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
