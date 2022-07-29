ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, SD

Waverly/South Shore School Proceedings • July 11, 2022

Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022

Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022. The Grant County Commission met at 8:00 AM with Commissioners Buttke, Mach, Stengel, Street and Tostenson. Chairman Stengel called the meeting to order with a quorum present. Motion by Street and seconded by Buttke to approve the minutes of the July 5 and 6 meetings as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Minutes filed. Motion by Mach and seconded by Tostenson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
GRANT COUNTY, SD
grantcountyreview.com

Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022

Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022. PURSUANT TO DUE CALL AND NOTICE THEREOF, a special meeting of the City Council was duly held at City Hall, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The following members were present: Mayor Pat Raffety. Councilmen Mindy Rogers, Josh Karels, Roger Briggs, Mike Hanson and Craig Weinberg. Absent: none. Present from the staff: John Forman and Cynthia Schumacher. Public present: John Weyh, Holli Seehafer, Kathy Ward.
MILBANK, SD
grantcountyreview.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran. BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Grant County Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Grant County Courthouse Community Room (basement) to consider in full or in part the following variance request by Tim Waldner representing Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran on the following legally described property: SW ¼ Ex Lot 1 of Roggenbucks Addn Section 19-119-47 (Vernon East Township) Grant County, South Dakota:
GRANT COUNTY, SD
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022

Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022. The Town Board of Stockholm conducted its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m. with board members Lorraine Collins,Mark Anderson and Tim Nowick present. The minutes were read with a motion by Nowick seconded by Anderson to accept the minutes as read.
STOCKHOLM, SD
grantcountyreview.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS • Donald V. Wiseman

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA) Notice is given that on the 18th day of July, 2022, Kenneth Wiseman, whose address is 205 North Grant Street, Milbank, South Dakota 57252, was appointed As Personal Representative of the estate of Donald V. Wiseman. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months...
MILBANK, SD
kelo.com

Sobriety checkpoints coming soon

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. August checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington,...
PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

Stabbing suspect in Brookings County turns himself in, posts bond

BROOKINGS, S.D.–A Brookings County stabbing suspect who was on the run and part of a nationwide search has turned himself in. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 44 year-old James Basham of Brookings turned himself in to authorities in Brookings on Thursday. An arrest warrant for Basham was...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D.–A juvenile pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Castlewood. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday morning, just before 11 o’clock. The juvenile was walking north of South 3rd Avenue, while a vehicle was traveling east of Main Street.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Juvenile injured in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A juvenile was injured in a car vs. pedestrian crash Thursday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office, the incident happened in Castlewood around 10:45 a.m. at East Main Street and South 3rd Avenue. Investigators say the juvenile walked onto Main Street when...
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Stabbing suspect turns himself into Brookings Police

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings County stabbing suspect who was on the run and part of a nationwide search has turned himself in. 44 year-old James Basham of Brookings turned himself in to authorities in Brookings on Thursday. An arrest warrant for Basham was issued on July 9th...
BROOKINGS, SD

