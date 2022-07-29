Waverly/South Shore School Proceedings • July 11, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran. BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Grant County Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Grant County Courthouse Community Room (basement) to consider in full or in part the following variance request by Tim Waldner representing Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran on the following legally described property: SW ¼ Ex Lot 1 of Roggenbucks Addn Section 19-119-47 (Vernon East Township) Grant County, South Dakota:

GRANT COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO