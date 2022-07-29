Waverly/South Shore School Proceedings • July 11, 2022

grantcountyreview.com
Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022
Grant County Commission Proceedings • July 19, 2022. The Grant County Commission met at 8:00 AM with Commissioners Buttke, Mach, Stengel, Street and Tostenson. Chairman Stengel called the meeting to order with a quorum present. Motion by Street and seconded by Buttke to approve the minutes of the July 5 and 6 meetings as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Minutes filed. Motion by Mach and seconded by Tostenson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022
Milbank City Council Proceedings • July 18, 2022. PURSUANT TO DUE CALL AND NOTICE THEREOF, a special meeting of the City Council was duly held at City Hall, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The following members were present: Mayor Pat Raffety. Councilmen Mindy Rogers, Josh Karels, Roger Briggs, Mike Hanson and Craig Weinberg. Absent: none. Present from the staff: John Forman and Cynthia Schumacher. Public present: John Weyh, Holli Seehafer, Kathy Ward.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran. BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Grant County Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Grant County Courthouse Community Room (basement) to consider in full or in part the following variance request by Tim Waldner representing Blue Sky Hutterian Bretheran on the following legally described property: SW ¼ Ex Lot 1 of Roggenbucks Addn Section 19-119-47 (Vernon East Township) Grant County, South Dakota:
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings • July 4, 2022. The Town Board of Stockholm conducted its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m. with board members Lorraine Collins,Mark Anderson and Tim Nowick present. The minutes were read with a motion by Nowick seconded by Anderson to accept the minutes as read.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS • Donald V. Wiseman
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA) Notice is given that on the 18th day of July, 2022, Kenneth Wiseman, whose address is 205 North Grant Street, Milbank, South Dakota 57252, was appointed As Personal Representative of the estate of Donald V. Wiseman. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months...
Sobriety checkpoints coming soon
Stabbing suspect in Brookings County turns himself in, posts bond
Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Castlewood
Juvenile injured in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Stabbing suspect turns himself into Brookings Police
