Hammer Dulcimers And Roadside Dinosaurs Inside Appalachia

clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
How these Virginians are helping Kentuckians impacted by devastating flooding
In Kentucky, officials confirm that more than one dozen people, including children, are dead due to catastrophic flooding.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
ashlandbeacon.com
Revolutionary Racing Awarded Racetrack License
$55M quarter horse facility to create new jobs, tax revenues in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
thecarrollnews.com
Tours of Allen House announced
Kay Cox (grabbing door handle), who portrays Bettie Allen in the play “Thunder in the Hills,” serve as a tour guide at the Allen House. Since opening the J. Sidna Allen House at Fancy Gap on Labor Day weekend 2021, more than 1,600 visitors have been recorded. After being closed for the winter months, tours resumed in April 2022 and the public interest in seeing the house has remained strong.
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
West Virginia National Guard rescue dozens in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fourteen soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. After the call from Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard launched two Blackhawks helicopters and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and arrived in Hazard, Kentucky at approximately 2 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
WUKY
'No hero to us' - new exhibit takes on crafted myth of John Hunt Morgan
Outreach coordinator Jackson Osborne curated Making Morgan – Hopemont and Civil War Memory – which primarily deals with how Morgan’s family, especially his mother Henrietta Morgan, successfully controlled the post-war narrative of John Hunt Morgan as some sort of pro-southern hero. But the exhibit makes clear that...
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Kentucky family reunited with missing guitar following flood
PERRY COUNTY, KY (CBS Newspath) – Parts of Kentucky are underwater and extreme flooding has left many families struggling. Along with the loss of homes and family members. Most people are left without any of their possession. Even their prized ones. However, one family is tankful that a item has made it’s way back to […]
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
This Virginia Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Best in the World
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through sandy beach dunes, Virginia is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
